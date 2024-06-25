Starz is moving up the premiere date for its latest docuseries, “Down in the Valley,” in a very selective way. The first episode of the “P-Valley”-inspired series will now be available to watch on Friday on the Starz app rather than the previously announced July 5 debut.

Episode 1, “Diamonds of Memphis,” will be available to watch on the app June 28 starting at midnight, a week earlier than its previous launch date. However, this scheduling change won’t apply to linear viewership — the pilot will still premiere on the premium network July 5 at 9 p.m. ET in the United States and will be followed by Episode 2.

Hosted by Nicco Annan, best known as Uncle Clifford in Starz’s critically acclaimed “P-Valley,” the six-episode half-hour docuseries will follow Annan as he explores the people, sensuality, music, culture and stories of the South. The show teases everything from strip clubs and sex workshops to ancient hoodoo rituals. “The series confronts uncomfortable truths, challenges societal norms, and advocates for a more inclusive and enlightened future,” a press release reads.

“‘P-Valley’ has authentically captured Southern Black culture in our fictional world of Chuccalisa and piqued the curiosity of our Pynk Posse to learn more,” Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, previously said. “‘Down in the Valley’ is a natural companion to our hit scripted series and we’re thrilled to be working again with Nicco as he invites audiences for a cultural exchange and understanding of the real South. Viewers will be captivated by the parallels drawn between the real-life experiences of Southern communities and the compelling narratives Katori [Hall] shares in ‘P-Valley.’”

“Down in the Valley” is produced by Zero Point Zero for Starz. Pulitzer Prize winner and “P-Valley” creator Katori Hall executive produces the docuseries alongside Shoshana Guy, who also serves as showrunner. Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins are additional EPs, with Jared Andrukanis serving as co-executive producer on behalf of Zero Point Zero.

The first two seasons of “P-Valley” are available to stream on Starz.