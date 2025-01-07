Palak Patel, EVP Behind ‘Venom’ Trilogy, Exits Sony After 10 Years

Palak Patel, the EVP behind the “Venom” trilogy at Columbia Pictures, is exiting Sony after a 10 year stint.

The former exec has been named CCO for Prime Focus Studios, the finance and production arm of visual effects powerhouse DNEG, according to the Hollywood Reporter which first reported the news.

Patel helped to oversee the “Venom” trilogy, which grossed over $1.8 billion collectively, among other films at Columbia.

Prime Focus Studios recently co-produced “The Garfield Movie” with Alcon Entertainment for Sony Pictures. This animated adventure has grossed more than $257 million to date at the global box office. The company is currently in production on an exciting slate of projects, including “Animal Friends,” “The Angry Birds Movie 3,” and “Ramayana.”

“I’ve known Namit for over a decade, and we’ve worked together on many films through DNEG, arguably the best VFX company in the world,” Patel said in a statement to The Wrap. “I’ve never been more excited about joining a company such as this – visual effects are a necessity for all formats of storytelling, and we are on the brink of the most disruptive technological impact in our industry with AI.”



Patel added: “Prime Focus Studios and DNEG joining forces as one company to offer full studio capabilities is game-changing – from acquiring IP, to developing scripts, to assisting filmmakers maximize their creativity while minimizing financial risk – with all the resources provided, from our state-of-the-art soundstages to utilizing DNEG’s artists early in the development process to deliver across all formats and genres. We look forward to collaborating with all filmmakers and studios. I’d like to thank Tom, Sanford, Josh, and everyone at Sony for their support over the last ten years, and I look forward to working with them in the future.”