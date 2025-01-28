‘Paradise’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Is Who in the Hulu Thriller Series?

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman is back with a new thriller series full of twists, turns and of course, backstabbing.

In “Paradise,” Sterling K. Brown stars as Agent Xavier Collins, whose life is turned upside-down when he finds James Marsden’s President Cal Bradford dead during a routine morning. As the murder investigation for Cal kicks off, “Paradise” reveals a dystopian twist that altered the U.S. as the characters knew it.

In addition to Brown and Marsden, “Paradise” stars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Krys Marshall, Jon Beavers and Nicole Brydon Bloom, among others.

For the full break down of the characters in “Paradise” — and where you have seen each actor before — see below.