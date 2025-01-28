‘Paradise’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Is Who in the Hulu Thriller Series?

Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson star in Dan Fogelman’s new show

Paradise
Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson in "Paradise" (Disney/Brian Roedel)

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman is back with a new thriller series full of twists, turns and of course, backstabbing.

In “Paradise,” Sterling K. Brown stars as Agent Xavier Collins, whose life is turned upside-down when he finds James Marsden’s President Cal Bradford dead during a routine morning. As the murder investigation for Cal kicks off, “Paradise” reveals a dystopian twist that altered the U.S. as the characters knew it.

In addition to Brown and Marsden, “Paradise” stars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Krys Marshall, Jon Beavers and Nicole Brydon Bloom, among others.

For the full break down of the characters in “Paradise” — and where you have seen each actor before — see below.

paradise-sterling-k-brown-hulu
Sterling K. Brown in “Paradise.” (Disney/Brian Roedel)

Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins

Sterling K. Brown stars as Agent Xavier Collins, the head of security for President Cal Bradford, who finds the president dead on a routine morning check. Xavier is a devoted father and husband who would take a bullet for the president, despite their complicated relationship.

Brown is best known for starring as Randall Pearson in “This Is Us,” and has starred in “American Fiction,” “Black Panther,” “Waves,” “The Predator,” “Atlas” and “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

paradise-james-marsden-hulu
James Marsden in “Paradise.” (Disney/Brian Roedel)

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

James Marsden stars as President Cal Bradford, a charming politician who guided the nation through a distressing time and whose vices include drinking and smoking. “Paradise” kicks off after Cal is found dead by Xavier, launching Xavier into an investigation of the president’s final hours.

Marsden has starred in “Enchanted,” “27 Dresses,” “Hairspray,” “X-Men,” and his TV credits include “Dead to Me,” “Jury Duty,” “Party Down” and “Westworld.”

Paradise
Julianne Nicholson in “Paradise” (Disney/Brian Roedel)

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond (Sinatra)

Julianne Nicholson stars as Samantha Redmond, also known as Sinatra, a tech billionaire who becomes closely intertwined with the government. Sinatra is a mother and wife, though seems to have turned her back on her family life after tragedy struck.

Nicholson can be seen in “I, Tonya,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Dream Scenario,” “Blonde” and “Mare of Easttown.”

Paradise
Sarah Shahi in “Paradise” (Disney/Brian Roedel)

Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi

Sarah Shahi stars as Dr. Gabriela Torabi, a therapist and close advisor to the president. She also shares a more personal relationship with Sinatra prior to becoming professionally involved with the group.

You might have seen Shahi in “Black Adam,” “Sex/Life,” “Red, White & Royal Blue,” “Alias” and “Judgement.”

Paradise
Jon Beavers in “Paradise” (Disney/Brian Roedel)

Jon Beavers as Billy Page

Jon Beavers plays Billy Page, a subordinate of Xavier’s who is responsible for monitoring the president’s wellbeing.

Beavers has been featured in Kevin Costner’s “Horizon” saga, “Sugar,” “Bel-Air” and “Licorice Pizza.”

Paradise
Nicole Brydon Bloom in “Paradise”(Disney/Brian Roedel)

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane

Nicole Brydon Bloom plays Jane, who is also a subordinate of Xavier’s and works alongside Billy. She is younger and less experienced than the rest of the agents who monitor the president’s wellbeing and whereabouts.

Bloom can be seen in “The Gilded Age,” “We Were the Lucky Ones,” “The Affair” and “Here on Out.”

Paradise
Krys Marshall in “Paradise” (Disney/Brian Roedel)

Krys Marshall as Agent Nicole Robinson

Krys Marshall plays Agent Nicole Robinson, who helms the murder investigation of Cal and seems to have a bone to pick with Xavier, despite her own complex relationship with the president.

You might recognize Marshall from “For All Mankind,” “Bad Monkey,” “Supergirl” and “Alone in the Dark.”

paradise-sterling-k-brown-hulu
