How to Watch the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are underway.

The Paralympic Games begin Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 8. As with the 2024 Olympic Games, the Paralympics will be available through Peacock and NBC, with live coverage being hosted by commentator Andrea Joyce and Paralympic track and field athlete Lacey Henderson.

Here’s what you need to know about where and when to tune in for all you Paralympic viewing needs.

When is the Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Paralympic Games was held on Wednesday, Aug. 28. It’s streaming on Peacock.

Are the 2024 Paralympics Streaming?

Much like the recently wrapped 2024 Olympic Games, the Paralympics will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock. You’ll also be able to keep up on the Paralympic YouTube channel.

How Many Events Are in the Paralympics?

The 2024 Paralympics will feature 22 sports. They include: