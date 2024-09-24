Paramount Begins Round 2 of Layoffs to Reduce Staff by 15%

It’s part of a larger effort to reduce costs announced in August

Paramount
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: (L-R) Chris McCarthy, President and CEO Paramount Media Networks, George Cheeks, President and CEO CH Content Officer, Shari Redstone, and Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures attend Paramount's "If" New York premiere at SVA Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/WireImage)

Paramount began a planned second wave of layoffs on Tuesday morning, nearly completing a 15% staff reduction announced last month.

“In order to set Paramount up for continued success, we are taking these actions, and after today, 90% of these reductions will be complete,” according to an employee memo from Paramount co-CEOS George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins.

Paramount said this summer it would cut 15% of its U.S. workforce, or about 2,000 employees, in its planned merger with Skydance Media.

The cuts, aimed at achieving Paramount’s plan to trim $500 million by 2025, will be primarily focused on marketing and communications, as well as finance, legal, technology and other support functions.

