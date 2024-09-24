Paramount Begins Round 2 of Layoffs to Reduce Staff by 15%

Paramount began a planned second wave of layoffs on Tuesday morning, nearly completing a 15% staff reduction announced last month.

“In order to set Paramount up for continued success, we are taking these actions, and after today, 90% of these reductions will be complete,” according to an employee memo from Paramount co-CEOS George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins.

Paramount said this summer it would cut 15% of its U.S. workforce, or about 2,000 employees, in its planned merger with Skydance Media.

The cuts, aimed at achieving Paramount’s plan to trim $500 million by 2025, will be primarily focused on marketing and communications, as well as finance, legal, technology and other support functions.

