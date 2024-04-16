Paramount+ has become the first official streaming partner of the National Park Foundation, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The Earth Day partnership will provide funding to protect and preserve more than 420 national parks across the country, and will give virtual viewers unprecedented streaming access to seven.

From Monday, April 22, to Sunday, April 28, viewers on Paramount+ and YouTube will have access to different national parks from sunrise to sunset. The parks set to be featured include Yosemite National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, Everglades National Park, Death Valley National Park and Zion National Park.

The live streams will be filmed by solar-powered cameras, with Emmy-nominated wildlife cinematographer Matt Aeberhard serving as consulting producer for the project. The footage will stream on Paramount+ here and YouTube here.

“As we look at the iconic mountain in our logo — a constant reminder that adventure awaits — we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the National Park Foundation and share the parks’ stories with our wide streaming audience,” Paramount+ and Showtime consumer marketing EVP Puja Vohra said in a statement. “Through majestic live streams and enthralling content, we aim to inspire our shared multigenerational audiences to connect with America’s national treasures and ensure their preservation for future generations to come.”

The partnership will then extend throughout the year as Paramount+ showcases new content and events designed tied to the collaboration.

“We are grateful for the commitment of Paramount+ to advance our work to ensure parks are forever and for everyone,” National Park Foundation chief external affairs officer Dawn Rodney said. “By showcasing and connecting everyone to the iconic and awe-inspiring landscapes of America’s most treasured places, this partnership will continue to cultivate and inspire a sense of wonder and appreciation for our national parks today and into the future.”

For a full list of the live streams, see below: