Will Paramount Drop Nielsen? TV Networks Demand Better Metrics, but Legacy Ties Make It Tough | Analysis

Paramount Global’s partnership with Nielsen, on hold since Oct. 1, challenges Nielsen’s ratings measurement dominance and highlights how the upended TV ecosystem is impacting the advertising environment.

If Paramount makes good on its threat to break with Nielsen over price hikes that are “inconsistent with the realities of a changing industry,” as a company spokesperson told TheWrap, it would mark a sea change for the TV industry. Networks have long complained that Nielsen isn’t measuring audiences as well as it should during the transition from linear to streaming, although a Nielsen spokesperson stressed the company has the most accurate streaming data in the industry.