Will Paramount Drop Nielsen? TV Networks Demand Better Metrics, but Legacy Ties Make It Tough | Analysis

Ratings

The dispute signals a potential sea change as networks struggle with Nielsen’s dominance during the transition to streaming

John Halley
Paramount advertising president John Halley (Credit: TheWrap/Chris Smith/Getty Images)

Paramount Global’s partnership with Nielsen, on hold since Oct. 1, challenges Nielsen’s ratings measurement dominance and highlights how the upended TV ecosystem is impacting the advertising environment.

If Paramount makes good on its threat to break with Nielsen over price hikes that are “inconsistent with the realities of a changing industry,” as a company spokesperson told TheWrap, it would mark a sea change for the TV industry. Networks have long complained that Nielsen isn’t measuring audiences as well as it should during the transition from linear to streaming, although a Nielsen spokesperson stressed the company has the most accurate streaming data in the industry.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.