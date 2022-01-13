’60 Minutes Plus’ Canceled on Paramount Streamer

“60 Minutes Plus” has been canceled by Paramount+, the streaming platform that hosts CBS’ content.

In a statement, the company said it is “proud of the team” who worked on the show, “which informed the audience about some of the most important issues of our time.”

The statement continued: “Their journalism was recognized with several awards, including a Gracie, National Headliner and NABJ Salute to Excellence Award.”

The streaming spinoff debuted last March and the existing episodes will still be available on Paramount+.

This is not the first time the small team’s operations on a digital platform have been halted. “60 Minutes+” episodes were led by correspondents Enrique Acevedo, Seth Doane, Wesley Lowery and Laurie Segall — the same four-person team that created dozens of episodes for the “60 in 6” series on the now-shuttered Quibi platform. Jonathan Blakely, who also worked on the Quibi series, executive produced.

Episodes were longer than the “60 Minutes” episodes that air on television. The storied newsmagazine first premiered on CBS News in 1968.