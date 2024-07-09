Paramount in Talks for Robert Pattinson, Parker Finn Remake of ‘Possession’

After a competitive bidding war, Paramount Pictures has entered into exclusive talks to remake the 1981 psychological supernatural thriller, “Possession,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Parker Finn is attached to write the script, direct and produce via his Bad Feeling Banner. Roy Lee is producing via his Vertigo banner alongside Finn and Robert Pattinson, who will produce via his Icki Eneo Arlo banner.

It is currently unknown if Pattinson will star in the project. The package initially went out mid-June, which sparked a bidding war. Other bidders included Warner Bros., Sony and Paramount.

The original 1981 “Possession” was written and directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Żuławsk and was a surreal horror film set in West Berlin. It centered on a spy who returns home to find his marriage falling apart. As he and his wife struggle through a messy separation, the story takes bizarre turns, blending marital drama with supernatural horror.

Following the success of “Smile,” Paramount Pictures entered into a multi-year, first-look deal with Finn to write, produce and direct features. The Sosie Bacon horror film went on to be the No. 1 original horror movie of 2022 globally with over $216M in worldwide box office sales.

The highly anticipated sequel “Smile 2” is set to release in theaters on Oct. 18.

