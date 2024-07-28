Paris Olympics Producers Confirm ‘The Last Supper’ Inspired That Opening Ceremony Scene: ‘Many Have Done It Before’

A controversial scene from the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony was in fact inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting “The Last Supper,” the producers of the live event confirmed Sunday in a statement to TheWrap.

“For the ‘Festivities’ segment, Thomas Jolly took inspiration from Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting to create the setting,” Paris 2024 said in the statement. Many on social media had insisted that a rising clamor from American conservatives was misguided because the tableau depicted the ancient greek celebration of Dionysus, the god of wine and pleasure.

“Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect towards any religious group or belief,” Paris 2024 said. “[Jolly] is not the first artist to make a reference to what is a world-famous work of art. From Andy Warhol to ‘The Simpsons,’ many have done it before him.”

The scene caused a disturbance on social media, where conservative political leaders from around the world blasted the display, with drag performers as disciples, as blasphemous. Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, “Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.”

“The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today,” he added. “But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’ (John 1:5).”

Paris 2024’s explanation appeared to contradict a tweet by the Olympic Games’ official account. On Friday night, the account shared photos from the portion of the program and explained, “The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

The ceremony was designed by Jolly, the French actor and director who was appointed artistic director of ceremonies in 2022. “For Paris 2024, appointing Thomas Jolly as artistic director of the ceremonies is an ambitious choice that is consistent with our vision. With his impressive career, Thomas Jolly is at the forefront of the young, creative and ambitious French artistic scene,” explained Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, at the time.

“His extraordinary shows are proof that he knows how to break norms and take them to the next level. Thomas Jolly will be able to imagine unprecedented artistic concepts for the Paris 2024 ceremonies, whether in the heart of Paris, on the Seine for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games, on the Place de la Concorde, which is being considered for the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games, or at the Stade de France for the two closing ceremonies of these historic Games in France,” Estanguet’s statement concluded.