‘Last Supper’ Olympics Image Enflames Speaker Johnson, Conservative Leaders: ‘Shocking and Insulting’

The Opening Ceremonies of this year’s Olympic Games in Paris included an apparent parody of Leonardo Da Vinci’s final painting, “The Last Supper” — and conservative leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson, are angry about the depiction, which featured drag queens

Johnson wrote on X, “Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.”

“The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today,” he added. “But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’ (John 1:5)”

Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.



The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always… pic.twitter.com/s88c9ymG9j — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 27, 2024

Johnson was joined in his outrage by former Utah governor Spencer Cox, who insisted, “It was a 4-hour long opening with lots of rain and apparently we missed a few things. I’m seeing video of a blatant mockery of a sacred event that my faith cherishes (the Last Supper of Christ). I can’t wait for the opening ceremonies in 2034 (like 2002) to showcase Utah values and our commitment to building family and community.”

Johnson was met with both derision and support. Jason Hinkle of the American Community Party responded, “Why don’t you express the same outrage when Israel bombs Christian churches in Gaza?”

Valentina Gomez, who is running a campaign to become Missouri’s 41st Secretary of State, replied, “A complete mockery of Christianity. My brother is an Olympian, and this was by far the most satanic and disgusting ceremony I have ever seen. Do not defy Jesus Christ.”

It was a 4-hour long opening with lots of rain and apparently we missed a few things. I’m seeing video of a blatant mockery of a sacred event that my faith cherishes (the Last Supper of Christ). I can’t wait for the opening ceremonies in 2034 (like 2002) to showcase Utah values… https://t.co/fEw9DbB5Ak — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) July 27, 2024

Far-right leaders in Europe also seized the moment. “To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname,” Marion Maréchal wrote on X.

To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname



À tous les chrétiens du monde… pic.twitter.com/GusP2TR63u — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) July 26, 2024

Maréchal is the niece of the granddaughter of National Front (now known as National Rally) founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Italy’s Matteo Salvini tweeted, “Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians around the world was a really bad start, dear French. Seedy.”

Aprire le Olimpiadi insultando miliardi di Cristiani nel mondo è stato davvero un pessimo inizio, cari francesi. Squallidi. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/3RpNvUundd — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 27, 2024

Not everyone was offended by the show. BBC presenter David Aaronovitch pointed out that the painting has been “pastiched, parodied and altered tens of thousands of times.”

“Oh dear. Everyone has to take offence it seems. The Last Supper as depicted by Leonardo is one of the most famous images in the Western world and has been pastiched, parodied and altered tens of thousands of times. Probably most savagely in Bunuel’s Viridiana. So maybe down off your high altar?” he tweeted in reply to a religious leader.

Oh dear. Everyone has to take offence it seems. The Last Supper as depicted by Leonardo is one of the most famous images in the Western world and has been pastiched, parodied and altered tens of thousands of times. Probably most savagely in Bunuel’s Viridiana. So maybe down off… https://t.co/YQxhfQZnda — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) July 27, 2024

“Good Morning Cape Town” host Lester Kiewit welcomed the depiction of the famous painting. “One more time: The Last Supper is not a religious symbol,” he wrote on X. “It’s an artist’s rendition of a biblical story. People must be honest and say it’s only offense taken because the Paris opening ceremony used drag artists. Slaaaaay! Queens.”