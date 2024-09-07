Paris Mayor Proposes Renaming Sports Venue in Honor of Ugandan Olympian Killed in Horrific Domestic Assault

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has proposed the city rename one of its sports venues in honor of slain Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei. Cheptegei died Thursday at 33 years old following an attack by her partner, horrifically burning her before her death. She competed in the Olympic Games this year and finished 44th in the women’s marathon.

Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema, poured gasoline on her following an argument last Sunday, according to Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom.

The Paris City Hall said in a statement, “Paris joins its elected representatives in expressing its support for the family of the athlete, victim of a femicide a few weeks after her participation in the Olympic Games.” Hidalgo made her proposal to rename one of the city’s sports venues in her honor on Friday.

The Uganda Athletics Federation announced Cheptegei’s death on X on Thursday. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence,” the sports organization wrote. “As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace.”

The Kenyan Olympic Team also remembered Cheptegei on the platform. “On behalf of #TeamKenya we extend our deepest condolences to the Ugandan sports community, family, and friends of Rebecca Cheptegei,” they wrote.

“Rebecca’s talent, and perseverance as Uganda’s Women’s Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian will always be remembered and celebrated. Her untimely and tragic passing is a profound loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time as we honor her legacy and advocate for an end to gender-based violence. May her soul rest in peace.”