Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was attacked and set on fire by her boyfriend just weeks after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, Trans-Nzoia County police officers in Kenya said. The athlete is now being treated for severe burns covering 75% of her body, per reports.

On Monday, Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Cheptegei’s boyfriend Dickson Ndiema attacked her at her western Trans-Nzoia County, Kenya, home at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday after the two got into a heated argument.

According to a police filing by the local chief, Ndiema and Cheptegei had a dispute over land for a house Cheptegei recently bought. Per her parents, she purchased the land in Trans-Nzoia so she could be near the athletic training centers in the area.

Kosiom said Ndiema set Cheptegei on fire after dousing her with a gallon of petrol.

“[Ndiema] is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday while the wife and the children were in Church. Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze,” Kosiom told The Standard in an interview. “The couple was heard quarreling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her. The suspect was also caught by the fire and sustained serious burns.”

Cheptegei, who finished in 44th place for the marathon at the Summer Games, is reportedly in critical condition and is receiving specialized treatment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.