Ugandan Olympian Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend After Running at the Paris Games

Sports

Distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei is being treated for burns on 75% of her body after she was attacked at her home in Kenya

Rebecca Cheptegei (Getty Images)
Rebecca Cheptegei (Getty Images)

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was attacked and set on fire by her boyfriend just weeks after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, Trans-Nzoia County police officers in Kenya said. The athlete is now being treated for severe burns covering 75% of her body, per reports.

On Monday, Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Cheptegei’s boyfriend Dickson Ndiema attacked her at her western Trans-Nzoia County, Kenya, home at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday after the two got into a heated argument.

According to a police filing by the local chief, Ndiema and Cheptegei had a dispute over land for a house Cheptegei recently bought. Per her parents, she purchased the land in Trans-Nzoia so she could be near the athletic training centers in the area.

Raygun (Instagram/@Raygun_aus, Getty Images)
Read Next
Viral Breakdancer Raygun Admits the Response to Her Olympics Debut Has Been 'Devastating' | Video

Kosiom said Ndiema set Cheptegei on fire after dousing her with a gallon of petrol.

“[Ndiema] is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday while the wife and the children were in Church. Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze,” Kosiom told The Standard in an interview. “The couple was heard quarreling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her. The suspect was also caught by the fire and sustained serious burns.”

Cheptegei, who finished in 44th place for the marathon at the Summer Games, is reportedly in critical condition and is receiving specialized treatment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Henrik Christiansen
Read Next
The Muffin Man Is the Secret Breakout Star of the Olympics

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.