Paul Mescal in Advanced Talks to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Dog Stars’

“The Dog Stars” will be Ridley Scott’s next film, working with Steve Asbell and the 20th Century Studios team, with “Gladiator 2” headliner Paul Mescal currently in advanced negotiations to star in the project, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The film will be based on the Peter Heller Apocalyptic thriller, with Mark L Smith writing the script adaptation. Smith, Cliff Roberts and Scott Free are producing.

The official logline for “The Dog Stars” is as follows: “In a near future where an unnamed pandemic has decimated American society, a civilian pilot lives a lonely life on an abandoned Colorado airbase with his dog and a tough ex-marine. The two men couldn’t be more mismatched but depend on each other to fend off roaming invaders. When a random transmission beams through the radio of his 1956 Cessna, the voice ignites a hope deep inside the pilot that a better life exists outside their tightly controlled perimeter. Risking everything, he flies past his point of no return and follows its static-broken trail.”

Next up, the duo have “Gladiator II” currently up for release in theaters from Paramount Pictures on Nov. 22, including in IMAX and large formats.

Nexus Point News first reported the news.