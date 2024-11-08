First Reactions to Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Hail Vampire Redo as ‘A Chilling Stunner’

Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu” is creeping nearer.

The latest version of the classic 1922 silent film by F.W. Murnau, which was famously remade in 1979 by Werner Herzog, had splashy screenings in New York and Los Angeles (where Guillermo del Toro moderated a post-screening Q&A with Eggers) on Thursday. And the response was rapturous, with people hailing the movie’s production design, cinematography and fastidious attention to detail, all hallmarks of previous Eggers movies like “The Witch,” “The Lighthouse” and “The Northman.”

This new “Nosferatu” stars Bill Skarsgård as the vampire, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe.

Rodrigo Perez, editor in chief of The Playlist, said the film was “a masterful, unnerving, spine-tingling gothic horror of the highest order, Robert Eggers’ best film.” He also singled out Rose-Depp’s performance, a common refrain among those who saw the movie yesterday.

‘NOSFERATU’: a masterful, unnerving, spine-tingling gothic horror of the highest order, Robert Eggers’ best film. Surprise amazing performance from Lily Rose-Depp, everyone is terrific. Riveting, hypnotic, amazing craft on every level including impressive camera work. #Nosferatu — Rodrigo Perez (@YrOnlyHope) November 8, 2024

Perri Nemiroff of Collider called the film a “chilling stunner.” And Germain Lussier of io9 described it as “gory, creepy, propulsive, with a hint of devilish humor.” (Lussier did not think it was Eggers’ best.)

#Nosferatu is a chilling stunner. A film that wastes no time digging its claws in and making its evil feel inescapable.



That quality is heavily tied to four particular performances – Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Simon McBurney and Lily-Rose Depp. Skarsgård continues to prove… pic.twitter.com/KQE4QBqrTW — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 8, 2024

Robert Eggers’ #Nosferatu is a knockout. Gory, creepy, propulsive, with a hint of devilish humor. Lily-Rose Depp is fantastic as the woman at the center of it all and Bill Skarsgard’s vampire is wholly unique and grounded. Not my favorite Eggers but excellent nevertheless. pic.twitter.com/wNmeSARF4r — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 8, 2024

Variety’s Oscar prognosticator Clayton Davis said it was “gorgeous and horrifically brilliant,” plus a lot of more questionable stuff.

#Nosferatu is paralyzing fear fully realized under the vision of writer and director Robert Eggers. Dude is just clearing his throat in cinema. He hasn't yet begun to sing, and I'm digging all of his numbers. Bill Skarsgård is menacing while Lily-Rose Depp is haunting. Every… pic.twitter.com/z5agFPsISc — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 8, 2024

Freelance film writer Courtney Howard said it was a “gorgeous grotesquerie if dread-infused terrors.” Say less!

Robert Eggers’ #Nosferatu goes HARDER than any other horror film this year. Holy fuck. A gorgeous grotesquerie of dread-infused terrors & a divine dark delight. Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok is pure sinister nightmare fuel. Lily Rose Depp & Nicholas Hoult’s best work to date. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uxbHTQN0nc — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 8, 2024

Here are some more reactions to “Nosferatu,” which hits theaters on Christmas Day.

Well crafted and very familar, Robert Eggers' #Nosferatu essentially combines story elements from both the 1922 silent film of the same name and the book that inspired it, Dracula.



It delivers much what you'd expect from an Eggers-directed version of this material… pic.twitter.com/6978dGGvuT — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) November 8, 2024

Nosferatu is unfiltered Robert Eggers. He’s a good match for the material, which he allows to breathe in a way that may test impatient audience members, but rewards those willing to get on his wavelength. Gross and weird, but also classically haunting.@NosferatuFilm #Nosferatu pic.twitter.com/ELMxWVzwbj — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) November 8, 2024