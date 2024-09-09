‘Heretic’ Review: Hugh Grant Is Devastatingly Sharp in Religious-Themed Horror Outing for A24

“We are negotiating a transaction of ideologies.”

Writing and directing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (“A Quiet Place”) have done their research when it comes to questioning ancient philosophers and the religions of the world. Perfecting ominous dialogue can often be critical in a psychological horror film like their newest, “Heretic,” which involves religious thought as no other project has since “The Exorcist.” The William Friedkin masterpiece might have once been considered the standard-bearer for uniquely blending religion and horror, but Beck and Woods have redefined the genre with a lot of help from their witty words spoken by a devastatingly sharp Hugh Grant.

“Heretic” also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, young Mormon missionaries tasked with spreading the word of the church to convert the people in a given region to their religion. Mocked by others in the community for what they perceive as wearing magic underwear, the women continue their promise to the church by going door-to-door and talking to homeowners about Joseph Smith. Sister Barnes is a little more street smart than her pal Sister Paxton, the latter trending more towards the naive side of accepting the church’s word as gospel despite its varied history of controversies.

Unfortunately for the two innocent souls, they happen upon the home of Mr. Reed (Grant) during a horrendous snowstorm. Mr. Reed is initially friendly and open to hearing about the church to appease the young women’s mission, inviting them inside his home under the guise that his wife is making a delicious blueberry pie. As the missionaries enter Mr. Reed’s home, they soon realize they knocked on the wrong door this time, as they might have unwittingly become his prisoners.

In a maze of a home that Mr. Reed calls his sanctuary, the sisters quickly discover their imprisonment amongst caffeinated beverages, and the smell of blueberry pie is accompanied by an abundance of existential discussions concerning the one true religion. They might have arrived at Mr. Reed’s home to convert him to their belief system, but it’s Mr. Reed’s mission to make these young women non-believers in hopes he can convince them with elaborate quests and verifiable historical context. As the sisters travel deeper into Mr. Reed’s convictions and learn the games he’s playing with them, the house itself opens up doors to a more isolating and narrow labyrinth.

But is there more to these two sisters than meets the eye, and is there an otherworldly prophecy in Mr. Reed’s foxhole?

“Heretic” is a feast of comedy and horror that uses religion to drive home Mr. Reed’s madness amongst a sea of psychological torture techniques. Grant is equal parts charming and dastardly, providing a villainous performance that’s become a staple of the actor’s résumé in the past decade or so. Is Mr. Reed playing a sadistic game to drive his concepts home, or is there a more significant point to be made within the metal-lined walls of his remote home?

The film illustrates a concept where one’s surroundings can be deceiving. It’s ultimately a horror flick about ideas without many jump scares built in, though there are plenty to satisfy the avid horror fan. The farther both sisters travel down the rabbit hole of pontificating life’s biggest unanswered questions, the deeper into the house they go.

Donned with Jeffrey Dahmer-style glasses and religious allegory to fit his uneasy persona, Grant is perfectly cast as the demonic Mr. Reed. Beck and Woods impress with layers built upon more layers of storytelling, not limited to the intellectually stimulating dialogue but also the physicality of a multitude of set pieces and long camera shots that keep pace with the film’s suspense. Chung Chung-hoon’s exceptional cinematography gives way to a chamber piece where the camera moves like a dance that becomes increasingly claustrophobic over time.

Thatcher and East are first-rate as this story’s balanced heroines, never letting Mormonism or theology become the butt of the joke but rather the foundation for keeping Mr. Reed at bay. The exploration within “Heretic” into religion as a whole is divinely funny and sets up a complex web that keeps the audience guessing and questioning what they’re seeing with their own eyes. As the tables are turned on each of the three characters, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods use faith and the plot of “Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace” to drive home a worthwhile and comedic horror film.

You’ll never look at blueberry pie the same way again.