Paul Mescal to Replace Blake Jenner in ‘Merrily We Roll Along’

“Normal People” star Paul Mescal, who made a splash last week when he was cast in the “Gladiator” sequel, is replacing Blake Jenner in “Merrily We Roll Along,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Richard Linklater is directing the feature film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical of the same name.

Mescal will play Franklin Shepard, a once-in-a-generation composing talent who morphs into a self-centered Hollywood producer barely clinging to his second marriage.

Jenner, the former “Glee” star, left the project shortly after allegations of domestic abuse were raised by his ex-wife and former co-star Melissa Benoist in 2019. Jenner would issue an apology almost a year later.

“Merrily We Roll Along” also stars Ben Platt in the role of Charley Kringas and Beanie Feldtsein as Mary Flynn, an aspiring writer. Linklater announced the project back in the summer of 2019 when it first commenced production, and the film consists of a told-backwards narrative structure that introduces the three central figures in the bitter throes of middle-aged dissolution.

Linklater is also producing the film adaptation with Ginger Sledge, Jason Blum, Jonathan Marc Sherman and Mike Blizzard.

Mescal first broke out on Hulu’s “Normal People,” for which he garnered a BAFTA award and an Emmy nomination for his role. Mescal is repped by CAA and Curtis Brown.

Above the Line first reported thew news of Mescal joining the cast.