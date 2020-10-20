PBS Promotes Sylvia Bugg to Chief Programming Executive

PBS has promoted programming executive Sylvia Bugg to chief programming executive and general manager of general audience programming.

In her new position, Bugg will oversee all non-children’s content and lead programming strategy across all broadcast and digital platforms. She will also be responsible for the acquisition and development of programming for PBS and its member stations, “with a particular focus on sharing important stories that reflect the diversity of our country,” according to PBS.

She will report directly PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger.

“At a time when the work of public television is more important than ever, Sylvia is the ideal leader to take on this critical role,” Kerger said in a statement. “Throughout her impressive career, she has brought an extraordinary portfolio of programming to audiences across America, and she has been a passionate champion for PBS and our member stations.”

Bugg previously served as vice president of general audience programming. She has also previously held positions at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Discovery Communications.