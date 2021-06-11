Peacock Orders Musical Comedy Series ‘Take Note’

Peacock has ordered “Take Note,” a musical comedy series that centers around a fictional singing competition.

Here’s the logline for the series: 14-year-old Calvin Richards has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they’re together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show — “Take Note” — and they’re going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight.

“Take Note” will star Braelyn Rankins (“Doom Patrol,” “Genius: Aretha”) as Calvin Richards, Nadine Roden (“Designated Survivor,” “Murdoch Mysteries”) as Calvin’s mom Bria Richards, Aadin Church (Broadway’s “Dreamgirls,” “Sister Act”) as Calvin’s dad Reggie Richards, and Sebastian Spencer (“Overlord and the Underwoods”) as Calvin’s brother Jordan Richards.

“We couldn’t be happier to be working with the dedicated team at Peacock. We strongly believe ‘Take Note’ will empower and inspire kids everywhere to reach for the stars,” said Joan Lambur, Creator and Executive Producer at Lambur Productions. “We’re confident the combination of comedy, heart and music will hit the right note with audiences and hope TAKE NOTE sparks the performer in all of us.”

“Take Note” is produced by Lambur Productions. Creator Joan Lambur serves as Executive Producer. Co-showrunners Earl Davis (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” “Sherri”) and Michael Feldman (“Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” “Sonny with a Chance,” “That’s So Raven”) will also executive produce.