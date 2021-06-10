‘Ted’ Prequel Series From Seth MacFarlane Set at Peacock

A live-action “Ted” prequel series from Seth MacFarlane is coming to Peacock, with the “Family Guy” creator in talks to reprise his role as the voice of the foul-mouthed teddy bear.

The live-action series, based on Seth MacFarlane’s feature films released by Universal Pictures with MRC Film, will be executive produced by MacFarlane and Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door. MacFarlane is under an overall deal with Universal.

“Ted” was MacFarlane’s directorial debut and starred himself as the voice of Ted, an anthropomorphic teddy bear brought to life and the best friend of Mark Wahlberg’s John Bennett. The movie also starred Mila Kunis. A sequel, “Ted 2,” was released in 2015, which swapped in Amanda Seyfried for Kunis.

Collectively “Ted” and “Ted 2” grossed more than $750 million worldwide. It is not known if any of the human characters from the two movies will return.

“Ted” is MacFarlane’s second project for Peacock, joining the science docuseries “The End is Nye” with Bill Nye.

According to Peacock’s description, the series sends Nye “into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them.” Topics will range from “viruses to volcanoes, asteroids to authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare.”

