People Want to Know What Was Up With Mike Pence’s Eye During the Debate

The vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Mike Pence was certainly a more muted affair than last week’s debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but it certainly managed to spawn plenty of chatter nonetheless. And much of that chatter was about Pence’s left eye, which looked pretty red.

Yo what’s up with Pence’s eye? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 8, 2020

Is that pink eye 👀 That left eye looks pink. #VPDebate2020 — Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) October 8, 2020

Pence’s eye is getting redder as this debate progresses… pic.twitter.com/V4ATXpGUqD — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 8, 2020

How Pence eye look right now pic.twitter.com/nCi9rogk70 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 8, 2020

Seriously, Pence’s eye is getting worse in real time #VPDebate2020 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 8, 2020

There was also a common thread in many of the responses on Twitter: pink eye is one possible symptom of a COVID-19 infection. Which is relevant given the coronavirus outbreak in the White House. WebMD no doubt got a surge of traffic to this article about that very topic given how often it was shared during the debate on Wednesday night.

Also Read: Kamala Harris Says She Wouldn't Trust a Vaccine Trump Recommended

'Pink Eye' Often a Symptom of COVID-19 https://t.co/JYl1aWhVNv — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 8, 2020

Subtle message regarding Pence's left eye: pic.twitter.com/9jfqOm6obH — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 8, 2020

Just tweeting this out for no particular reason https://t.co/Z45ZiGyKvZ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 8, 2020

Pink eye is a symptom of Covid-19. Saying that for no reason at all. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 8, 2020

Undead VP's Rona eye is so disturbing. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 8, 2020