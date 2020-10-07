Go Pro Today

People Want to Know What Was Up With Mike Pence’s Eye During the Debate

Lots of folks pointed out that the vice president’s left eye looked a bit odd

| October 7, 2020 @ 7:13 PM
people want to know what's wrong with mike pence's eye vice presidential debate kamala harris

The vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Mike Pence was certainly a more muted affair than last week’s debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but it certainly managed to spawn plenty of chatter nonetheless. And much of that chatter was about Pence’s left eye, which looked pretty red.

There was also a common thread in many of the responses on Twitter: pink eye is one possible symptom of a COVID-19 infection. Which is relevant given the coronavirus outbreak in the White House. WebMD no doubt got a surge of traffic to this article about that very topic given how often it was shared during the debate on Wednesday night.

