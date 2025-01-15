Megyn Kelly Slams Tim Kaine’s ‘Holier Than Thou’ Treatment of Pete Hegseth Affairs Since He Worked With Hillary Clinton | Video

“This man who wants us to believe any extra marital activity is abhorrent to him … That’s the same Tim Kaine,” the host says

"The Megyn Kelly Show" (YouTube)
"The Megyn Kelly Show" (Credit: YouTube)

Megyn Kelly slammed Tim Kaine Tuesday for what she believes was a hypocritical attack against Pete Hegseth during the former Fox News host’s Senate confirmation hearing.

When it came to what Kelly called Kaine’s “holier than though” reproach to Hegseth over his alleged history with extramarital affairs, she thought it was a moment of the pot calling the kettle black, considering the politician was once Hillary Clinton’s running mate.

“This guy with his holier than thou on the cheating allegations of what he did … [He] was Hillary Clinton’s running mate,” Kelly exclaimed on her “Megyn Kelly Show” podcast. “So this, this man was fine with Bill Clinton. This man who wants us to believe any extra marital activity is abhorrent to him. He’s disgusted by it, that’s the same Tim Kaine.”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment below:

Kelly was referring to Kaine’s previous position as Clinton’s vice presidential running mate in 2016, when Clinton made her bid for the White House as the Democratic nominee before losing to Donald Trump. Because Kaine teamed up with Clinton — an arena that saw him getting chummy with her husband and former President Bill Clinton, who had a highly publicized extramarital sex scandal of his own — Kelly seemed to think that the politician’s opinion on extramarital affairs was one-sided.

Kelly — who attended Hegseth’s hearing in person — said Kaine was “disgusting” to watch and listen to.

“Tim Kaine, who literally pulled out the old, ‘How long have you been beating your wife,’” Kelly said. “It was stunning. We know the allegations against Pete, we know that Pete has been a serial cheater on his wives, that is known. OK, so that’s fair game. I guess if you want to go there, you can go there … But ‘how long have you been beating your wife,’ is defamatory. Not literally, because you can’t sue senators for what they’re saying in this context. But my point is, that was so below the belt for Tim Kaine.”

Kaine was one of the many politicians who grilled Hegseth Tuesday as part of his confirmation hearing to become President-elect Trump’s secretary of defense. He was questioned about the slew of allegations against him, including sexual assault, excessive drinking and his marital affairs.

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

