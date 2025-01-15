‘The Daily Show’: Jordan Klepper Says Pete Hegseth Should’ve Named His 7 Kids for Liquors So He’d Remember Them All | Video

Pete Hegseth tripped over the names of his own children during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, and Jordan Klepper thinks there was probably an easy way to avoid that. According to the “Daily Show” host, Hegseth should’ve just named his kids after things he remembers: types of liquor.

Following allegations of drinking regularly while on the job when he worked at Fox News, Hegseth’s drinking habits were a heavy focus of Democratic senators during the hearing, and prompted Klepper to conduct his own check.

“So how about we start with a quick sobriety test? You know, something simple,” he joked. “Pete, how about name your kids?”

At that, a clip from Hegseth’s hearing played, in which the former TV host listed his seven kids, but stumbled at the end, joking “Sorry, it’s a lot of them.”

“Little tipsy, OK!” Klepper said, cracking up. “Big deal, all right? No biggie! My dad was always mixing up me and my siblings names, and he launched perfectly successful counter offensive, rapid deployment, amphibious incursions into Iran all the time!”

That said, Klepper was confident that this could’ve been avoided had Hegseth just chosen different namesakes.

“Pete probably should have given his kids names he could remember more easily,” Klepper joked. “Maybe like Don Julio, Jim Beam, Johnny Walker, Jose Cuervo. And don’t forget little Michael Hard Lemonade.”

You can watch the full headlines segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.