Pete Hegseth’s ‘Pretty Damning Sexual Allegations’ Will Be the Focus After Matt Gaetz, Alyssa Farah Griffin Says | Video

The former Trump staffer and “The View” cohost tells Jake Tapper Hegseth is “deeply unqualified” to serve as defense secretary

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to defense secretary,
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to defense secretary, talks with reporters on Thursday, November 21, 2024. (CREDIT: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Donald Trump’s director of strategic communications in his first administration, said on Thursday that following the exit of Cabinet pick Matt Gaetz, the focus is likely to shift to the equally scandal-ridden Pete Hegseth, who Trump has chosen to serve as secretary of defense.

Farah Griffin told Jake Tapper, “I think now that Matt Gaetz is out of the running, all of the senate’s eyes are focused on [Pete Hegseth],” whom she said she had met “a handful of times.”

“Trump has genuine affection for him,” the “View” host continued. “This is his hand-picked choice. But the sex allegations [and the feeling is that] he’s deeply unqualified for this role [by] Republican Senators, especially those on Senate Armed Services and the Intel committees. They take the national security post extremely seriously.”

Former Florida AG Pam Bondi (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Read Next
Trump Picks Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to Replace Matt Gaetz in Cabinet

Farah Griffin further stated there are “real questions” about Hegseth, a Fox News weekend host, even without the shadow of the sexual misconduct allegations.

“Yes, he did serve our country in uniform. But he hasn’t managed large numbers of people,” said Farah Griffin, citing the stats that the position involves overseeing one of the biggest organizations in the U.S. government, including 3 million service members and their families, as well as troops in 160 countries. He would also be “one of two people on the planet who could deploy U.S. military assets,” she pointed out.

“I think the questions around his qualifications to be secretary of defense are really going to be front and center with Gaetz out of the line right now, and hence that’s a real uphill battle to confirmation,” she added. “With all the stuff from his personal life, that just muddies it even further.”

As for Gaetz, Farah Griffin said, “I think that it was clear to Donald Trump that the votes simply weren’t there for Matt Gaetz, and I’d actually predicted that his nomination would likely be pulled. Trump’s always been a fan of Gaetz. He sees him as a loyalist who’s good at defending him on TV. But he’s not one of those core guys that he’s really going to go out on a limb too far to protect and defend.”

Trump has since picked former Florida AG Pam Bondi in Gaetz’s place.

A white man with an upset expression holds up his finger. A nameplate in front of him reads. "MR. GAETZ." He wears a suit and is seated, with a couple others to his right.
Read Next
Matt Gaetz Drops Out as Trump Attorney General Pick: 'My Confirmation Was Unfairly Becoming a Distraction'


Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments