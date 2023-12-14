‘Platonic’ Officially Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are the half-hour comedy’s stars and EPs

Platonic
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen star in "Platonic" (Credit: Apple TV+)

“Platonic” has been officially renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+.

The half-hour comedy, which Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen star in and executive produce, will return for a sophomore season, the streamer announced Thursday. The series from creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco first launched on May 24, 2023.

“Platonic” marked a reunion between Stoller, Delbanco, Byrne and Rogen, who previously worked together on the “Neighbors” films. It centers on former best friends Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), who revitalize their bond after a rift prompted them to part ways. Their reconnection brings excitement and chaos to their midlife comfort — much to the chagrin of Sylvia’s husband (Luke Macfarlane).

Renewal news on the project came days after Rogen teased a future for the series, which was initially listed as a limited series, saying “it looks like we’re going to do more,” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Platonic-Luke-MacFarlane-Rose
Read Next
'Platonic' Star Luke MacFarlane Hopes for More Screen Time With Seth Rogen in Potential Season 2

“We’re so thrilled to have the opportunity to tell more stories with Seth, Rose and everyone at Apple TV+ and Sony,” cocreators Stoller and Delbanco said in a statement. “Season 2 spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won’t get together this time either.” 

“Since the first episodes of ‘Platonic’ debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said. “We can’t wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in Season 2 thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick.”

In addition to Rogen, Byrne and Macfarlane, the series rounds out its cast with Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo. 

Hailing from Sony Pictures Television, which has an overall deal with Stoller’s Global Solutions, executive producers for “Platonic” include Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch.

Miracle-Works-The Horror of Dolores Roach-Black-Mirror
Read Next
Every Renewed and Canceled TV Show in 2023

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.