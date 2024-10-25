Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Nava Mau, June Squibb Join Actress Roundtable at Power Women Summit

Award-winning actresses Elizabeth Olsen (“His Three Daughters”), Kathryn Hahn (“Agatha All Along”), Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”) and June Squibb (“Thelma”) have joined TheWrap’s Power Women Summit for an exclusive Actress Roundtable.

The conversation will feature the leading women behind this year’s most acclaimed films and television series. These talented actresses will share insights into their latest projects, discussing how they are leveraging their platforms to educate audiences and shape the future for the next generation of Hollywood leaders.

Olsen currently stars in Azazel Jacobs’ “His Three Daughters” with Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne, as well as “The Assessment” alongside Alicia Vikander. Olsen is well known for her Golden Globe-nominated role as Candy Montgomery in “Love and Death” and as Marvel’s Scarlet Witch in “WandaVision,” which earned her an Emmy-nomination. Up next, she will star in A24’s “Eternity” opposite Miles Teller and Callum Turner and “Love Child” with Charles Melton.

Hahn is leading the Disney+ limited series “Agatha All Along,” reviving her Emmy-nominated character Agatha Harkness from “WandaVision.” Last year, she received an Emmy for her performance in “Tiny Beautiful Things,” and prior to that was seen in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Hahn is also known for her roles in “Transparent,” “Bad Moms,” “We’re the Millers,” “Tomorrowland,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and many more.

Mau became the first trans woman to be nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series at the Emmys for “Baby Reindeer” earlier this year. Prior, Mau was a production fellow for the Netflix documentary “Disclosure,” a producer on the short film “Work” and a series regular on the HBO Max series “Generation.” She also wrote, produced, directed and starred in the short film “Waking Hour,” which won the NewFest Audience Award.

Squibb most recently starred in “Thelma” and appeared as Nostalgia in “Inside Out 2.” The 94-year-old actress is also well known for her work in Martin Scorsese’s “Age of Innocence,” Alexander Payne’s “About Schmidt” and “Nebraska,” which earned her Golden Globe and Oscar-nominations for her role as Kate Grant. Up next, Squibb will be seen in the comedy feature “Lost & Found in Cleveland” and in Scarlett Johansson’s feature directorial debut, “Eleanor the Great.”

The Actress Roundtable panel is open to all attendees of the Power Women Summit on Dec. 3 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. More panels and speakers will be announced soon. To purchase tickets and for more information about the Summit, visit thewrap.com/pws.

