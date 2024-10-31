Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ Trailer Will Scare You Silly

Steven Soderbergh’s “Presence” is nearly here.

After making a huge splash at Sundance at the beginning of the year (and getting quickly snapped by Neon for distribution), the offbeat horror film, told from the perspective of the ghost, is nearing its January 24 release. And you can watch the brand-new trailer below.

“Presence” stars Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan as parents that move into a new house; a new house that has a decidedly haunted history. (Julia Fox makes a brief cameo as their kooky real estate agent.) The story is told through vignettes as we drift through the house, just like a spirit. At Sundance, Soderbergh said he was manning the camera most of the time, quickly darting between one room and another.

The trailer does a great job of showing what the movie is like without giving anything away, because, of course, there’s a mystery in this haunted house story as well.

Soderbergh’s latest reteams him with screenwriter David Koepp. Previously, the pair collaborated on the terrific direct-to-Max Hitchcockian thriller “KIMI” and they have another movie, releasing just a few months later in 2025 – the spy thriller “Black Bag,” starring Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Regé-Jean Page. (For those playing at home, Blanchett last collaborated with Soderbergh on 2006’s “The Good German” and Fassbender’s last Soderbergh outing was “Haywire” in 2011.)

“Presence” opens on January 24.