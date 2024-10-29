‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2 Will Go Anthology Route With New Lead

Season 1 of “Presumed Innocent” was based on the novel of the same name by Scott Turow. However, Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama will instead draw upon the upcoming legal thriller “Dissection of a Murder” by Jo Murray, sources close to the project told TheWrap on Tuesday.

“Dissection of a Murder” is about an entirely different lawyer, Leila Reynolds, who has just been handed her first murder case. Murray’s debut novel won’t be out until spring 2026, which means that Season 2 of the TV show will also be on hold until then.

Turow will return to serve as co-executive producer, and Season 1 star Jake Gyllenhaal will also be back to EP along with David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams, Dustin Thomason and Rachel Rusch Rich.

When news of the series renewal broke, speculation included the possibility that another novel from the prolific Turow would be tapped. His long-awaited sequel to “Presumed Innocent,” titled “Presumed Guilty,” will be out on Jan. 14, 2025, from Grand Central Publishing.

Reps at Apple did not confirm whether the series would continue to be called “Presumed Innocent” despite the change in source material.

The cast for the first season, which saw Gyllenhaal’s character Rusty Sabich on trial for the brutal murder of his mistress, included Ruth Negga, Peter Sarsgaard, Bill Camp, Nana Mensah, O-T Fagbenle, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Chase Infiniti and Renate Reinsve as the murder victim.

Sarsgaard, who played prosecutor Tommy Molto opposite his real-life brother-in-law Gyllenhaal, previously stated that he would not be a part of Season 2.

Deadline first reported this news.

