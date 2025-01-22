‘Prime Target’ Season 1 Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

Apple TV+’s latest espionage thriller manages to make the world of math a white-knuckled adventure.

“Prime Target” stars Leo Woodall as a recent post-grad who stumbles into the knowledge that a prime numbers pattern has given him an astonishing amount of access to the world’s computers. This sparks a manhunt for him to destroy his work and re-hide the information.

Here is when “Prime Target” finally lands on the streamer and when to expect new episodes.

When does “Prime Target” Season 1 come out?

“Prime Target” Season 1 debuts on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

How can I watch “Prime Target” Season 1?

“Prime Target” streams new episodes weekly on Apple TV+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes of “Prime Target” drop together on Apple TV+ with the remaining six of the season dropping weekly on Wednesdays. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Jan. 22

Episode 2 – Jan. 22

Episode 3 – Jan. 29

Episode 4 – Feb. 5

Episode 5 – Feb. 12

Episode 6 – Feb. 19

Episode 7 – Feb. 26

Episode 8 – March 5

What is “Prime Target” about?

“Prime Target” marries the world of math and espionage as a recent graduate fights to keep a discovery with – you guessed it – prime numbers unlocks an unprecedented amount of access to the world. Here’s the official synopsis:

“A post-graduate mathematics student discovers an effort being made to destroy his work in finding a pattern in prime numbers that would allow him to access every computer in the world.”

Who is in the “Prime Target” Season 1 cast?

“Prime Target” is led by Leo Woodall as the main character. He is joined by Quintessa Swindell, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Rea and Harry Lloyd.

Watch the trailer: