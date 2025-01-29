Amazon’s Prime Video Locks Multi-Year Deal With Lionsgate for Theatrical Films

Prime Video signed a multi-year agreement with Lionsgate, the companies announced on Wednesday.

As part of the new deal, Prime Video will have an exclusive early window following STARZ’s exclusive first-run window beginning with Lionsgate’s 2026 theatrical releases available to U.S. customers, a package of films from the 2025 slate and a commitment for licensing library movies and TV.

The new agreement will include top Lionsgate brands and franchises such as the third installment of the “Now You See Me” franchise, which reunites Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco, directed by Ruben Fleischer, and the next installment of the blockbuster “Hunger Games” franchise, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” based on the eagerly-anticipated Suzanne Collins novel, among many others.

Starting in 2026, Prime Video will also be able to select premium titles from Lionsgate’s catalog, including the studio’s premium properties and iconic franchises such as “John Wick,” “Twilight,” “Divergent,” “Saw” and Emmy-winning television series like “Nurse Jackie” and “Weeds,” among others, to bring to its Prime members.

“We know that Prime members love great movies, and as a first-stop entertainment destination, we are excited to bring Lionsgate’s terrific slate of entertaining films to Prime Video soon after their theatrical release,” Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Licensing and Distribution for Prime Video, said in a statement. “The combination of Lionsgate’s films along with the exciting premium entertainment from Amazon MGM Studios and our studios partners ensure that Prime Members will always have something compelling to stream, directly on Prime Video.”

“We’re delighted to bring to our partners at Amazon early access to go-forward slates of commercially exciting movies driven by world-class filmmakers and cast,” Jim Packer, Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution, added. “This agreement unlocks significant incremental value for our slate while affirming the great popularity of Lionsgate movies among an ever-expanding portfolio of buyers.”