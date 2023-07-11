“Los Espookys” creator and star Julio Torres is headed for the big screen in the charming first trailer for his new film “Problemista,” which he wrote, stars in and directed for A24.

Torres plays Alejandro, an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador who moves to New York City to fulfill his dream. But as the time on his work visa runs out, he takes a job as an assistant to an erratic art world outcast (played by Tilda Swinton).

The film is Torres’ take on the U.S. immigration system and the realities of the “American Dream,” all with his signature wit and charming comedic spin. A24 helped take the careers of Ari Aster (“Hereditary”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) and Janicza Bravo (“Zola”) to new heights, and the studio is coming off massive Oscar wins for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” so their track record certainly bodes well for Torres.

The 36-year-old makes his directorial debut with “Problemista” after writing, producing and starring in the HBO comedy “Los Espookys.” Torres got his start with standout appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” before turns in shows like “Shrill” and “The Great North.”

“Problemista” opens in select theaters on Aug. 4 and expands wide on Aug. 25.