‘Dune: Part 2,’ ‘Wicked,’ ‘Shōgun’ Among Nominees for Production Design Awards

“Wicked,” “Dune: Part 2,” “Conclave,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Nosferatu” and “The Brutalist” were among the film nominees for the 29th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which the Art Directors Guild announced on Thursday. Notably, Steve McQueen’s WWII drama “Blitz” and Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas fantasia “Maria” were shut out.
On the TV side, “Shōgun,” naturally, scored yet another nomination to add to its Mt. Everest of accolades. “Pachinko,” “Bridgerton,” “Fallout” “Slow Horses,” “Squid Game,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” were also nominated.
“This year’s nominees showcase the incredible artistry and vision that define our craft and our industry,” award show producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG, and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG, said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to bring the Guild together to celebrate the achievements of these incredible Production Designers and their Art Departments.”
The ADG Awards celebrate achievement in production design in movies, television, commercials and music videos. Hosted by Rachael Harris, the ceremony will take place on Feb. 15, 2025, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. There, Jason Reitman will be honored with the 2025 Cinematic Imagery Award, while Lisa Frazza, Barbara Mesney, Dan Sweetman and J. Dennis Washington will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. Production designer Carl Jules Weyl will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.
The full list of nominees are below.
FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
A Complete Unknown
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Brutalist
Production Designer: Judy Becker
Gladiator II
Production Designer: Arthur Max
Nosferatu
Production Designer: Craig Lathrop
Saturday Night
Production Designer: Jess Gonchor
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Alien: Romulus
Production Designer: Naaman Marshall
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Production Designer: Mark Scruton
Dune: Part Two
Production Designer: Patrice Vermette
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Production Designer: Colin Gibson
Wicked
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Civil War
Production Designer: Caty Maxey
Conclave
Production Designer: Suzie Davies
Emilia Pérez
Production Designer: Emmanuelle Duplay
The Substance
Production Designer: Stanislas Reydellet
Twisters
Production Designer: Patrick M. Sullivan
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Flow
Art Director: Gints Zilbalodis
Inside Out 2
Production Designer: Jason Deamer
Moana 2
Production Designer: Ian Gooding
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Production Designer: Matt Perry
The Wild Robot
Production Designer: Raymond Zibach
TELEVISION NOMINEES:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Bridgerton: “Old Friends,” “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” “Into the Light”
Production Designer: Alison Gartshore
One Hundred Years of Solitude: “Remedios Moscote”
Production Designers: Bárbara Enriquez, Eugenio Caballero
Pachinko: “Chapter 13”
Production Designer: Ruth Ammon
Palm Royale: “Maxine’s Like a Dellacorte”
Production Designer: Jon Carlos
Shōgun: “Anjin”
Production Designer: Helen Jarvis
ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Dune: Prophecy: “The Hidden Hand”
Production Designer: Tom Meyer
Fallout: “The End”
Production Designer: Howard Cummings
House of the Dragon: “Smallfolk”
Production Designer: Jim Clay
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: “Shadow and Flame”
Production Designer: Kristian Milsted
Silo: “Solo,” “Harmonium”
Production Designer: Nicole Northridge
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Gentlemen: “Tackle Tommy Woo Woo”
Production Designer: Martyn John
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “A Breakup”
Production Designer: Gerald Sullivan
Slow Horses: “Returns”
Production Designer: Choi Ho Man
Squid Game: “Six Legs,” “O X”
Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun
Yellowstone: “Desire is All You Need,” “Three Fifty-Three,” “Give the World Away”
Production Designer: Yvonne Boudreaux
LIMITED SERIES
Agatha All Along
Production Designer: John Collins
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Production Designer: Mark Ricker
The Penguin
Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov
Ripley
Production Designer: David Gropman
True Detective: Night Country
Production Designer: Daniel Taylor
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Emily in Paris: “The Grey Area,” “All Roads Lead to Rome”
Production Designer: Anne Seibel
Hacks: “Just For Laughs,” “Better Late”
Production Designer: Daniel Novotny
Only Murders in the Building: “Gates of Heaven,” “Valley of the Dolls”
Production Designer: Patrick Howe
Shrinking: “Jimmying,” “I Love Pain,” “Psychological Something-ism”
Production Designer: Cabot McMullen
What We Do in the Shadows: “Headhunting”
Production Designer: Shayne Fox
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Bunk’d: “Busk A Move,” “Cold Feet, Hot Brobblers”
Production Designer: Kelly Hogan
Frasier: “All About Eve”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
Poppa’s House: “Family Photo,” “Wig”
Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
That ‘90s Show: “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Just a Friend,” “Something to Talk About”
Production Designer: Greg Grande
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: “Saved by the Spell,” ‘Something Wizard this Way Comes”
Production Designer: Kelly Hogan
VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES
The Daily Show: “Jon Stewart & The News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”
Production Designer: Dave Edwards
Hell’s Kitchen: “Shucking Hell”
Production Designer: John Janavs
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.: “The Future of L.A.”
Production Designer: Andrea Purcigliotti
Rupaul’s Drag Race: “RDR Live!,” “Werq the World”
Production Designers: Gianna Costa, Jen Chu
Saturday Night Live: “Host: Ariana Grande, Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks”
Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio
VARIETY SPECIAL
Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic
Production Designers: James Yarnell, Steve Morden
MTV Video Music Awards
Production Designer: Matthew Steinbrenner
The 75th Emmy Awards
Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet
77th Annual Tony Awards
Production Designer: Steve Bass
This is Me… Now: A Love Story
Production Designer: Richard Bridgland
COMMERCIALS
Apple Pay: “Plates”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Bvlgari: “Eternally Reborn”
Production Designer: Freyja Bardell
Dr Pepper: “Into the Great Unknown”
Production Designer: Mark Snelgrove
Gucci Flora: “Gorgeous Orchid”
Production Designer: Jordan Ferrer
NBA Finals “The Toast”
Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
MUSIC VIDEOS
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish: “Guess”
Production Designer: Hugh Charles Zeigler
Eminem: “Houdini”
Production Designer: Brandon Mendez
Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”
Production Designer: Freyja Bardell
Sabrina Carpenter: “Taste”
Production Designer: Grant Armstrong
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone: “Fortnight”
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
TELEVISION MOVIE
Apartment 7A
Production Designer: Simon Bowles
Descendents: The Rise of Red
Production Designer: Mark Hofeling
The Killer
Production Designer: Aline Bonetto
Música
Production Designer: Patrick M. Sullivan
Unfrosted
Production Designer: Clayton Hartley