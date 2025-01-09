‘Dune: Part 2,’ ‘Wicked,’ ‘Shōgun’ Among Nominees for Production Design Awards

“Wicked,” “Dune: Part 2,” “Conclave,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Nosferatu” and “The Brutalist” were among the film nominees for the 29th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which the Art Directors Guild announced on Thursday. Notably, Steve McQueen’s WWII drama “Blitz” and Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas fantasia “Maria” were shut out.

On the TV side, “Shōgun,” naturally, scored yet another nomination to add to its Mt. Everest of accolades. “Pachinko,” “Bridgerton,” “Fallout” “Slow Horses,” “Squid Game,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” were also nominated.

“This year’s nominees showcase the incredible artistry and vision that define our craft and our industry,” award show producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG, and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG, said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to bring the Guild together to celebrate the achievements of these incredible Production Designers and their Art Departments.”

The ADG Awards celebrate achievement in production design in movies, television, commercials and music videos. Hosted by Rachael Harris, the ceremony will take place on Feb. 15, 2025, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. There, Jason Reitman will be honored with the 2025 Cinematic Imagery Award, while Lisa Frazza, Barbara Mesney, Dan Sweetman and J. Dennis Washington will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. Production designer Carl Jules Weyl will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

The full list of nominees are below.

FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

A Complete Unknown

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Brutalist

Production Designer: Judy Becker

Gladiator II

Production Designer: Arthur Max

Nosferatu

Production Designer: Craig Lathrop

Saturday Night

Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Alien: Romulus

Production Designer: Naaman Marshall

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Production Designer: Mark Scruton

Dune: Part Two

Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Production Designer: Colin Gibson

Wicked

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Civil War

Production Designer: Caty Maxey

Conclave

Production Designer: Suzie Davies

Emilia Pérez

Production Designer: Emmanuelle Duplay

The Substance

Production Designer: Stanislas Reydellet

Twisters

Production Designer: Patrick M. Sullivan

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Flow

Art Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Inside Out 2

Production Designer: Jason Deamer

Moana 2

Production Designer: Ian Gooding

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Production Designer: Matt Perry

The Wild Robot

Production Designer: Raymond Zibach

TELEVISION NOMINEES:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Bridgerton: “Old Friends,” “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” “Into the Light”

Production Designer: Alison Gartshore

One Hundred Years of Solitude: “Remedios Moscote”

Production Designers: Bárbara Enriquez, Eugenio Caballero

Pachinko: “Chapter 13”

Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

Palm Royale: “Maxine’s Like a Dellacorte”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Shōgun: “Anjin”

Production Designer: Helen Jarvis

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Dune: Prophecy: “The Hidden Hand”

Production Designer: Tom Meyer

Fallout: “The End”

Production Designer: Howard Cummings

House of the Dragon: “Smallfolk”

Production Designer: Jim Clay

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: “Shadow and Flame”

Production Designer: Kristian Milsted

Silo: “Solo,” “Harmonium”

Production Designer: Nicole Northridge

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Gentlemen: “Tackle Tommy Woo Woo”

Production Designer: Martyn John

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “A Breakup”

Production Designer: Gerald Sullivan

Slow Horses: “Returns”

Production Designer: Choi Ho Man

Squid Game: “Six Legs,” “O X”

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

Yellowstone: “Desire is All You Need,” “Three Fifty-Three,” “Give the World Away”

Production Designer: Yvonne Boudreaux

LIMITED SERIES

Agatha All Along

Production Designer: John Collins

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

The Penguin

Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

Ripley

Production Designer: David Gropman

True Detective: Night Country

Production Designer: Daniel Taylor

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Emily in Paris: “The Grey Area,” “All Roads Lead to Rome”

Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Hacks: “Just For Laughs,” “Better Late”

Production Designer: Daniel Novotny

Only Murders in the Building: “Gates of Heaven,” “Valley of the Dolls”

Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Shrinking: “Jimmying,” “I Love Pain,” “Psychological Something-ism”

Production Designer: Cabot McMullen

What We Do in the Shadows: “Headhunting”

Production Designer: Shayne Fox

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bunk’d: “Busk A Move,” “Cold Feet, Hot Brobblers”

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan

Frasier: “All About Eve”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

Poppa’s House: “Family Photo,” “Wig”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

That ‘90s Show: “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Just a Friend,” “Something to Talk About”

Production Designer: Greg Grande

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: “Saved by the Spell,” ‘Something Wizard this Way Comes”

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan

VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

The Daily Show: “Jon Stewart & The News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”

Production Designer: Dave Edwards

Hell’s Kitchen: “Shucking Hell”

Production Designer: John Janavs

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.: “The Future of L.A.”

Production Designer: Andrea Purcigliotti

Rupaul’s Drag Race: “RDR Live!,” “Werq the World”

Production Designers: Gianna Costa, Jen Chu

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Ariana Grande, Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio

VARIETY SPECIAL

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic

Production Designers: James Yarnell, Steve Morden

MTV Video Music Awards

Production Designer: Matthew Steinbrenner

The 75th Emmy Awards

Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet

77th Annual Tony Awards

Production Designer: Steve Bass

This is Me… Now: A Love Story

Production Designer: Richard Bridgland

COMMERCIALS

Apple Pay: “Plates”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Bvlgari: “Eternally Reborn”

Production Designer: Freyja Bardell

Dr Pepper: “Into the Great Unknown”

Production Designer: Mark Snelgrove

Gucci Flora: “Gorgeous Orchid”

Production Designer: Jordan Ferrer

NBA Finals “The Toast”

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

MUSIC VIDEOS

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish: “Guess”

Production Designer: Hugh Charles Zeigler

Eminem: “Houdini”

Production Designer: Brandon Mendez

Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”

Production Designer: Freyja Bardell

Sabrina Carpenter: “Taste”

Production Designer: Grant Armstrong

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone: “Fortnight”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

TELEVISION MOVIE

Apartment 7A

Production Designer: Simon Bowles

Descendents: The Rise of Red

Production Designer: Mark Hofeling

The Killer

Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

Música

Production Designer: Patrick M. Sullivan

Unfrosted

Production Designer: Clayton Hartley