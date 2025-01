‘Shōgun,’ ‘The Bear’ Dominate Directors Guild TV Nominations

“Shōgun” and “The Bear” are among the leaders in nominations by the Directors Guild of America, which announced its TV and documentary nominations on Tuesday.

In the Dramatic Series category, “Shōgun” received three of the five nominations, with “The Diplomat” and “True Detective: Night Country” receiving the other two. Nominated directors were Hiromi Kamata, Frederick E.O. Toye and Jonathan Van Tulleken for “Shōgun,” Alex Graves for “The Diplomat” and Issa López for “True Detective.”

In the Comedy Series category, Christopher Storer, Duccio Fabbri and actress-director Ayo Edebiri were all nominated for “The Bear,” while the category’s other nominees were Lucia Aniello for “Hacks” and Jeff Schaffer for “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“The Penguin” had the same three-out-of-five feat in the Movies for Television and Limited Series category, receiving a trio of nominations to one each for “Disclaimer” and “Ripley.”

The guild also announced documentary nominations, with nods going to the directors of “Porcelain War,” “Sugarcane,” “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat,” “Hollywoodgate” and “Daughters.”

The DGA will announce its feature-film nominees on Wednesday. The 77th annual DGA Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Los Angeles. At that ceremony, director Ang Lee will be presented with the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award, making him just the 36th director to receive the honor in the guild’s 88-year history.

Here is the list of TV and documentary nominees:

DRAMATIC SERIES

ALEX GRAVES

The Diplomat, “Dreadnought”

(Netflix)

HIROMI KAMATA

Shōgun, “Ladies of the Willow World”

(FX)

ISSA LÓPEZ

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

(HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mari Jo Winkler

First Assistant Director: Richard Graysmark

FREDERICK E.O. TOYE

Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”

(FX)

JONATHAN VAN TULLEKEN

Shōgun, “Anjin”

(FX)

***

COMEDY SERIES

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

LUCIA ANIELLO

Hacks, “Bulletproof”

(Max)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chris R. Robinson

First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares

Second Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann

Additional Second Assistant Director: Chalis Romero

AYO EDEBIRI

The Bear, “Napkins”

(FX)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Carrie Holt de Lama, Tyson Bidner

First Assistant Director: Duccio Fabbri

Second Assistant Directors: Olivia Dame, Larissa Malarek

Second Second Assistant Director: Sofía Blanco

Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas

DUCCIO FABBRI

The Bear, “Doors”

(FX)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Carrie Holt de Lama, Tyson Bidner

First Assistant Director: Larissa Malarek

Second Assistant Director: Olivia Dame

Second Second Assistant Director: Sofia Blanco

Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas

JEFF SCHAFFER

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “No Lessons Learned”

(HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Jessica Faires McGinn

Second Second Assistant Director: Timothy Muir

CHRISTOPHER STORER

The Bear, “Tomorrow”=

(FX)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Carrie Holt de Lama, Tyson Bidner

First Assistant Director: Duccio Fabbri

Second Assistant Director: Olivia Dame

Second Second Assistant Director: Sofía Blanco

Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas

***

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series for 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

KEVIN BRAY

The Penguin, “Top Hat”

(HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dana Robin, Bill Carraro

First Assistant Director: Jude Gorjanc

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Merksamer

Additional Second Assistant Director: Maritza Gomez

Location Manager: Keith Adams

ALFONSO CUARÓN

Disclaimer

(Apple TV+)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Donald Sabourin

First Assistant Director: Chris Carreras

JENNIFER GETZINGER

The Penguin, “A Great or Little Thing”

(HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dana Robin, Bill Carraro

First Assistant Director: H.H. Cooper

Second Assistant Director: Eric Calatayud

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Merksamer

Additional Second Assistant Director: Maritza Gomez

Location Manager: Keith Adam

HELEN SHAVER

The Penguin, “Cent’anni”

(HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dana Robin, Bill Carraro

First Assistant Director: H.H. Cooper

Second Assistant Director: Eric Calatayud

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Merksamer

Additional Second Assistant Director: Maritza Gomez

Location Manager: Keith Adams

STEVEN ZAILLIAN

Ripley

(Netflix)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Clayton Townsend, Joe Guest (New York)

First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell

Second Assistant Directors: Justin Bischoff (New York), Nick Notte (New York)

Second Second Assistant Director: Melissa Morphet (New York)

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi (New York)

***

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming for 2024 are:

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time with Bill Maher, “Jiminy Glick, Andrew Cuomo, Adam Kinzinger”

(HBO)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez & Mavis Staples w/ Jeff Tweedy”

(CBS)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show, “Indecision 2024: The Democratic National Convention ‑ Plot Twist!”

(Comedy Central)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Adrienne Ford

Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte (Lead), Tyler Goldman, Gena Rositano

LIZ PATRICK

Saturday Night Live, “John Mulaney / Chappell Roan”

(NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel Mack, Janine DeVito, Amy Mancini

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk, Tom Ucciferri

PAUL PENNOLINO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “India Elections”

(HBO)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney, Jeff Leib

***

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

HAMISH HAMILTON

The 96th Annual Academy Awards

(ABC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Hayley Collett, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Sara Niimi, Kristen Patterson Terry, Michael Polito

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli (Lead), Alexis Brusig, Rita Cossette, John Esposito, Zachary Figures, Valdez Flagg, Doug Fogel, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Roxanne Lozano, Donna Parker, Ron Paul, Alec Potter, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel-Moore, Ari Woog

BETH McCARTHY‑MILLER

The Roast of Tom Brady

(Netflix)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Debbie Palacio, Marty Pasetta Jr.

Stage Managers: Lynn Finkel, Steve Hollander, Greg Kasoff, Ran Lowe, Jennifer Marquet, Christopher McDonald, Tammy Raab, Jackie Stathis

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now

(Comedy Central)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Adrienne Ford

Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte (Lead), Tyler Goldman, Gena Rositano

GLENN WEISS

The 77th Annual Tony Awards

(CBS)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Ricky Kirshner, Susan Kopensky, Ryan Smith, Kristen Patterson Terry

Stage Managers: Garry Hood (Lead), Peter Epstein, Bennymar Almonte, Joey Despenzero, Phyllis Digilio Kent, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Kevin Lishawa, Arthur Lewis, Jeff Markowitz, Cyndi Owgang, Jason Pacella, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Cody Renard Richard, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk, Leslie Williams

ALI WONG

Ali Wong: Single Lady

(Netflix)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: John Irwin

Stage Manager: Zoey Powers

***

REALITY PROGRAMS

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

NEIL DeGROOT

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, “The Cliffs of Ireland”

(National Geographic)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Jeff Simms

JOSEPH GUIDRY

Deal Or No Deal Island, “Are You Decisive?”

(NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Greg Rosa

ARI KATCHER

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, “Road Trip”

(HBO)

PATRICK McMANUS

American Ninja Warrior, “Las Vegas Finals 4”

(NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: David Massey

Stage Managers: Sara Brown, Sean P. Galvin, T.J. Ganser, Joseph R. Osborne, Louise Story

MIKE SWEENEY

Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Ireland”

(Max)

***

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

KAT COIRO

The Spiderwick Chronicles, “Welcome to Spiderwick”

(Roku Channel)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Grace Gilroy

MICHAEL GOI

Avatar: The Last Airbender, “Aang”

(Netflix)

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Michael Neumann

Second Assistant Director: Chad Belair

JIM MICKLE

Sweet Tooth, “This Is a Story”

(Netflix)

JENNIFER PHANG

Descendants: The Rise of Red

(Disney+)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Wendy S. Williams

First Assistant Director: Senica Billingsley

Second Assistant Director: Mark E. Brown

AMBER SEALEY

Out of My Mind

(Disney+)

***

COMMERCIALS

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

LANCE ACORD

(Park Pictures)

An American Love Story, Volkswagen ‑ Johannes Leonardo

Unit Production Manager: Karoline Kousidonis

First Assistant Directors: Thomas Smith, Peter S. Jackson

Second Assistant Directors: Carly Sturgeon, John Mattern

Second Second Assistant Directors: Matthew Kramer, Reed Baum

KIM GEHRIG

(Somesuch)

A Life in Sound, SiriusXM – Uncommon

First Assistant Director: Kate Greenberg

Second Assistant Director: Rebecca Rogers

Am I A Bad Person?, Nike ‑ Wieden+Kennedy

First Assistant Director: Guy Forgaard

Find Your Friends, Apple ‑ Client Direct

First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith

Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway

Second Second Assistant Director: Isaac Meija

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Michael Dudley, Kendall Wilmot

TIM HEIDECKER & ERIC WAREHEIM

(Prettybird)

Michael CeraVe, CeraVe ‑ WPP Onefluence (Ogilvy)

First Assistant Directors: Matthew Smith, Kerstin Emhoff

Second Assistant Director: Kiersten Fehlig

Second Second Assistant Director: Matthew Hausmann

ANDREAS NILSSON

(Biscuit Filmworks)

Board Game, Hennessy ‑ Wieden+Kennedy ‑ London

First Office Poo, Andrex ‑ FCB ‑ London

One More, Apple ‑ Client Direct

First Assistant Director: Scott Harris

Second Assistant Director: Ronald Misetich

Whizzer, Virgin Media ‑ VCCP ‑ London

IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ

(Smuggler)

Flock, Apple ‑ Media Arts Lab

First Assistant Director: Robert Phillips

***

DOCUMENTARY

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

BRENDAN BELLOMO & SLAVA LEONTYEV

Porcelain War

(Picturehouse)

JULIAN BRAVE NOISECAT & EMILY KASSIE

Sugarcane

(National Geographic)

JOHAN GRIMONPREZ

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

(Kino Lorber)

IBRAHIM NASH’AT

Hollywoodgate

(Fourth Act Film)

NATALIE RAE & ANGELA PATTON

Daughters

(Netflix)