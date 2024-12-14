Every Song in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’

Luca Guadagnino’s “Queer,” based on the slender novel by William S. Burroughs and starring Daniel Craig as the Burroughs stand-in, is now in theaters nationwide from A24. And chances are, coming out of the psychedelic drama, you’re going to jam out to the songs from the movie’s soundtrack.

That’s because Guadagnino took an anachronistic approach to the music he chose for the movie – it might be set in Mexico City in the early 1950s, but that doesn’t keep him from using more modern tunes. And that’s to say nothing of the gorgeous, elegiac original score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the filmmaker’s collaborators on “Bones and All” and, earlier this year, “Challengers.” (There’s also a certifiable, “Challengers”-adjacent banger, “Place of Failure,” that tracks a formidable trek through the jungle.)

“Queer” soundtrack:

• “All Apologies,” performed by Sinéad O’Connor

• “Sin Ti,” performed by Trío Los Panchos

• “Mi Corazon,” performed by Rafael Mendez and His Orchestra

• “Muchos Besos,” performed by Martin Y Malena

• “Come As You Are,” performed by Nirvana

• “Darktown Strutters Ball,” performed by Benny Goodman

• “La Malaguena”

• “Para Que Mentir,” performed by Lydia Mendoza

• “Begin The Beguine,” performed by The Bill Danzeisen Big Band Orchestra

• “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby,” performed by Eddie Cantor

• “Marigold,” performed by Nirvana

• “17 Days (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version),” performed by Prince

• “Y Andale,” performed by Capitan Chinaco Y Sus Guerrilleros, Polvorita and Trio Las Provincianas

• “Roses of Picardy,” performed by Frankie Laine

• “Perdido,” performed by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Max Roach and Charles Mingus

• “Sui Ghiacciai,” performed by Verdena

• “Do I Worry?” performed by The Ink Spots

• “Leave Me Alone,” performed by New Order

• “Riders In The Sky (A Cowboy Legend),” performed by Vaughn Monroe and His Orchestra

• “Musicology,” performed by Prince

• “Vaster Than Empires,” performed by Caetano Veloso, Trent Reznor andAtticus Ross

“Queer” is in theaters everywhere now.