Rachel Maddow Says Trump’s Presidential Transition Is So ‘Ridiculously Bad’ That It’s Nearing Levels of Jan. 6 | Video

Rachel Maddow is looking at the upcoming presidential transition and saying it’s almost as bad as the last – which included the Jan. 6 riots.

Maddow laid out her view Monday night on MSNBC for how Trump’s upcoming transition to his second presidential term is going. She pointed to his many questionable cabinet choices – from friends and family to various TV hosts – and the fact the president-elect continues to hock his wares, including most recently a “classless and tacky” Inauguration Day edition of his bible. The MSNBC host is unimpressed to say the least.

“This is a shambolic presidential transition,” Maddow said. “It is a ridiculously bad, poorly run presidential transition – which ought to be the subject of some discussion in our country. It is not going well.”

The host added that it would have been very hard to have a worse transition than the last one, but Trump was pulling out all the stops to get it as close as possible.

“The last inauguration had to have thousands of National Guard troops on hand to protect the proceedings from the threat of more violence from his followers,” Maddow said. “At the last presidential transition, the outgoing president didn’t even show up for his successor’s swearing in. The last transition Donald Trump was a part of was the worst presidential transition in the history of the country.”

She continued, “Given how disastrously he performed in that last transition you have to just assume that this one inherently will be better. It has to be, right? But I think it is worth being blunt about the fact that it might be close.”

Watch the segment below:

Maddow will be offering up more of her thoughts on the incoming Trump administration for a while still. It was announced Monday that she’s returning to MSNBC full force with “The Rachel Maddow Show” being featured five nights a week for the first 100 days of Trump’s second term. Alex Wagner will be criss-crossing the country during this time for “Trumpland: The First 100 Days” segments, which air through April 30, covering the impacts of Trump’s early policies and promises on the electorate.

Maddow will also steer MSNBC’s live coverage of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. She will be joined by Wagner, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle and Jen Psaki.

Watch the full video of Maddow’s breakdown of Trump’s transition above.