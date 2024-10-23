‘Summer of Soul’ Producers RadicalMedia Unionize With WGA East in Continued Push From Nonfiction Creators

RadicalMedia, the production company behind such projects as “Summer of Soul,” “What Happened, Miss Simone?” and the filmed Broadway production of “Hamilton,” unionized Wednesday with the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE).

Emphasizing its goal of collective bargaining, the development came after workers at A+E Factual Studios organized with the WGAE, continuing a trend of unionization among nonfiction production studios. According to a statement sent to press, “an overwhelming majority” of RadicalMedia’s 65-member bargaining unit signed union cards.

“Management at RadicalMedia must respect their workers and recognize their union without delay or interference,” Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, president of the Writers Guild of America East, said in a statement. “Nonfiction television and film workers deserve contracts worthy of their hard work and the enormous value they bring to their sector of the entertainment industry.”

“Our decision to form a union should not be seen as an expression of dissatisfaction, but a testament to our shared vision for a brighter future both at RadicalMedia and across the genre of nonfiction film and television,” the RadicalMedia Union explained in a letter obtained by TheWrap. “Together, we understand that organizing is the most effective tool we have for transforming this complex industry.”

Altogether, the union hopes to achieve four goals by unionizing: gaining collective bargaining power, increasing job security, establishing more transparent communication and fair treatment of workers and creating more avenues for professional growth. Specifically, the letter calls out the “permanent freelance” position that has become the norm in the nonfiction industry, which makes stability “a top concern.” There’s hope Wednesday’s WGAE unionization will protect against “unexpected layoffs, dark weeks and furloughs.”

“Our commitment to creating a union that nurtures transparency, respect and fairness is unwavering. We look forward to working together to create a more vibrant and inclusive workplace,” the letter concludes.

In September, A+E Factual Studios unionized with the WGAE. The guild’s current list of nonfiction production companies now includes RadicalMedia, A+E Factual Studios, BSTV Entertainment, Jigsaw, Lion, NBC News Service (formerly Peacock), McGee Media, Sharp, Story Syndicate and Vox Entertainment.