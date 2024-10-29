Comedian and singer Randy Rainbow says the country Donald Trump would lead if re-elected would be a lame, low nation that no one wants to visit in his new parody track, “MAGADU.”

The “Xanadu” spoof video out Tuesday starts off with Randy having a fake interview with Trump.

“Welcome back, I’m joined by convicted felon and failed McDonald’s drive-thru operator, Donald… what does this say here,” Randy jokes. “You’d think I’d know this by now, right? Jessica Trump. We are officially one week from Election Day. You look like s–t, how are you feeling?”

He then questions, “How the hell is this race so close?” to which an edited-in Trump replies, “Nothing surprises me.”

“I tell ya, I can’t sleep nights. I mean, I keep imagining the dark, hate-filled, Orwellian, deep-fried, combover, fever dream, hellscape this country will become if you’re crazy ass wins — nothing personal,” Randy adds.

“I mean, it’s almost enough for me to break into one of my internationally renowned, award-winning song parodies,” he says as the full-on music video begins.

“A place nobody wants to go. A country so lame and low they call it MAGADU. It’s lame af and takes you back into time,” Randy sings, with his own MAGA hat, of course.

“But if you vote for this bag of a dicks as soon as November 6, we’ll be in MAGADU,” he carries on. “A dark dystopia of absurd extremes to kill your dreams. MAGADU. MAGADU. Let’s not go there. There’s no clean air. MAGADU, where neo-nazis shine.”

“MAGADU. Oh hell. F—k no. In the year of the Project 2025 those creeps gonna kick their creepy plans into overdrive. No more protections or kindness or joy and guess who’s gonna be the poster boy,” Randy concludes. “In the year of Project 2025 when planet Earth dries up and the demagogues thrive, no education and nobody’s free. They’re gonna set us back a century. A million rights dismantled and there you are with Roseanne Barr. An orange hellscape fraught with hypocrisy and Marjorie … Girl just say no.”