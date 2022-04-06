FBI

CBS

Ratings: Even on Repeat, ‘FBI’ Handcuffs ‘This Is Us’ for Most-Watched

by | April 6, 2022 @ 3:48 PM

A lot of people watched reruns of the hit CBS franchise Tuesday night

“This Is Us” soared to the top of Tuesday’s primetime ratings, earning a 0.81 in the key 18-49 demographic. The boost helped NBC secure the night’s top spot, even though the network had fairly average ratings overall.

CBS drew the most eyeballs despite airing reruns of the “FBI” franchise. An average of nearly 4 million people tuned in to the reairs — which, of course, doesn’t hold a flame to the more than 7 million who usually watch when a new episode is on.

Katie Campione

