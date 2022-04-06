NBC Sets 74th Emmy Awards for September 12

The 74th annual Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 12, the Television Academy announced Wednesday.

The awards show will be broadcast live on NBC coast to coast beginning at 8 p.m. ET. NBC is hosting the show for the first time since 2018, prompting a shift to Monday night to accommodate the network’s Sunday Night Football.

A week prior to the telecast, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Sept. 10 on FXX.

A location for the event has not yet been announced, though in recent (pre-pandemic) years it has taken place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. However, the ceremony has not been back at its usual home since pre-pandemic.

Last year, the ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast on CBS, took place across the street on the Event Deck at L.A. Live. In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Emmys on ABC at the Staples Center.

Emmy nominations are expected to be announced Tuesday, July 12.