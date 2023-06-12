In a preview clip of the third installment of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Teresa Giudice walks off set in tears after a phone call to her daughter Gia Giudice shut down her brother Joe Gorga’s claim that Gia told him he could “do better” than his wife Melissa Gorga.

It’s been a heated Season 13 for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” franchise, and its third installment gets even hotter. Joining the couch alongside their wives are their husbands and partners, which included Gorga’s husband Joe, Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas, Danielle Cabral’s husband Nate, Rachel Fuda’s husband John, Dolores Catania’s ex-husband Frank, Catania’s partner Paul “Paulie” Connell, Jennifer Aydin’s husband Bill and Margaret Joseph’s husband Joe.

In the preview clip, host Andy Cohen asked Giudice if she told her brother Joe that he could do better than her sister-in-law Melissa romantically. Cohen’s line of questioning stemmed from a claim Joe made about his niece Gia Giudice during the season, in which he stated Gia told him over the phone that he “could do better” than Melissa romantically.

“Oh, Gia said that?” Cohen questioned Joe.

“Yes, she called me on the phone,” Joe replied, which prompted Giudice to pull her phone out and call her daughter for confirmation, despite Joe saying Gia would “lie” about the conversation to benefit her mother. When Gia was on the line, Cohen asked if she was the one who made the statement, and Gia denied ever saying that but that the two did hop on a call to discuss the importance of Joe being at his sister’s wedding.

Andy Cohen on phone with Gia Giudice during “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion Part 3 (Bravo)

“I called him regarding the wedding, saying that he should do the right thing, that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my Mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle,” Gia said while on speaker phone. “I never told him that he could do better than my Aunt Melissa.”

Gia then directed her attention to her uncle.

“It’s sad, Zio Joe, that you’re trying to call me a liar.” After Cohen told Gia — who was attending the Coachella festival at the time, to be safe and have fun, the call ended. But the hostility between the two families didn’t.

“Why would he ever make something like that up?” Gorga questioned Giudice.

“Uh, because he’s married to you,” Giudice snapped back. Joe and Giudice went back and forth telling one another that they’ve always been there for one another and questioning what drove the shift between them, which triggered emotions from Giudice.

“We were best friends,” Giudice said before walking off set. “This is disgraceful. This is absolutely disgraceful. Disgraceful. I really can’t. F—g disgusting. Disgusting, disgusting, disgusting, disgusting. This is not the way I would raise my children — ever. Mommy and daddy, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“She’s embarrassed,” Gorga chimes in.

“And don’t come following me,” Giudice yells out before the clip ends.

The conclusion of “RHONJ’s” three-part reunion airs Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and the following day on Peacock.