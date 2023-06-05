Andy Cohen got hit with a swarm of backlash from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans following the series super teaser that showed his angry outburst at Teresa Giudice.

During the latest episode of Cohen’s podcast “Andy Cohen Live,” the host shared how he’s been staying off Twitter to evade spoilers about HBO’s hit series “Succession.” However, when he made his return to the social media platform, Cohen said he was pummeled by fans calling him out over his behavior seen in the “RHONJ” super teaser, which dropped on May 23.

“What I saw was a massive level of vitriol — I guess in the Jersey super tease, you see me losing my s–t on Teresa [Giudice],” Cohen said. In the clip, Cohen can be seen shouting at the housewife, seemingly telling her to let others talk.

“Teresa fans are very upset at me for losing my shit on Teresa,” Cohen went on.

And very upset is right. Some fans even suggested that he should be “put on pause” from the show for a while. Another person called his yelling “belittling” to women.

But Cohen said he doesn’t agree with fans who believe he lost control of himself, that fans don’t understand what he has to deal with when it comes to managing several housewives.

“I think for all of you who are upset, have a seat in the middle of that for eight or 10 hours and then let’s see how you handle it,” Cohen said. When his co-host John Hill asked how he behaved, Cohen said he was “at the end of” his rope and that his response was the result of some of the ladies being cut off and not listening.

“I think, yeah. I think it’s a mixture of everything,” Cohen said. “Not listening, not respecting, my trying to let everyone speak. I mean, if you keep interrupting, at some point, I am gonna lose my shit and I don’t feel great about it, but–“

He added that he doesn’t like to speak to women in that fashion and that he did apologize for the way he acted.

Cohen, who created the “Real Housewives” franchise, has been apologetic about his yelling before. After producing and hosting reality TV housewives for years, he said his job isn’t always easy, especially when it comes to overseeing the reunions.

“’Summer House,’ ‘Jersey’ and ‘Vanderpump’ [are] all airing right now. It’s, listen, yeah. It’s a lot,” Cohen said.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” drops the second installment of its reunion Tuesday on Bravo 8/7c and hits Peacock the next day. See the super teaser below.