The first part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion is finally here! After a 15-episode ride, there’s nothing like fans finally getting to see their favorite Jersey girls hash it out after such an eventful Season 13. A lot is revealed in the first installment of the three-part reunion: Teresa Giudice thinks her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga are the reason she was incarcerated, and Dolores Catania’s new boo Paulie Connell hasn’t untied the knot of his last marriage.

This recap of the part one of the “RHONJ” reunion might make you flip a table. Check the five most shocking moments, below.

Dolores Catania’s boyfriend Paul “Paulie“ Connell isn‘t divorced…yet

Dolores Catania discusses Paulie Connell's marriage with host Andy Cohen on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Connell was a fresh breath of air, not only for Catania, but for fans who were excited to see the Paterson, New Jersey native get swept off her feet after years of on-and-offs with her ex-husband Frank Catania. “The intention with Paulie is very different,” said Dolores, who’s already moved in with Connell despite no commitment to a wedding. Nevertheless, the ladies all felt Catania has been a better version of herself since the two got together. While Connell claims he’s bought a ring for her, he’s not legally divorced from his ex. Catania insists Connell will indeed be getting divorced soon, but host Andy Cohen side-eyed that remark.

Joe Giudice pays Teresa a phone call

Teresa and Joe Giudice

Who doesn’t miss Joe Giudice every now and again? After being convicted for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud and making false statements, Teresa’s ex-husband (and the father of her four girls) was deported back to his native country of Italy. While Joe made several cameos throughout the season, he called up Teresa during the reunion to ask Jennifer Aydin’s husband Bill if he does undereye surgery for bags. Turns out the surgery wasn’t for him but rather his uncle. He also told the ladies and Cohen about the few girlfriends he has in the Bahamas, and mentioned that he hasn’t watched the show.

Margaret Josephs vs Danielle Cabral vs Rachel Fuda

Danielle Carbal argues with Rachel Fuda during the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion.

Once good friends, now seemingly mortal enemies. After Cabral and Fuda took issue with on another during the season, they finally were able to express their problems, starting with Fuda telling the ladies that Cabral talked about Josephs have an “arsenal” of information of the group. Cabral also spoke out about how Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider mistreated her, and maligned her for her estranged relationship with her brother. She also mentioned that her beef with Fuda was shocking and she reiterated that it wasn’t her who made the “arsenal” comments, but that it was Josephs’ ex-friend Laura Lee Jensen. But Fuda says Cabral is taking “zero accountability” for her actions in the matter.

Teresa denies “publicly“ shaming Melissa‘s daughter Antonia

Melissa Gorga glares at Teresa Giudice during "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13 reunion

The ongoing Gorga versus Giudice feud traces back several years, and its now created a strain between the families’ children. During the reunion, Gorga slammed Giudice for claiming Gorga’s daughter Antonia is the reason the kids aren’t as close anymore. While on their Ireland trip, Giudice told Rachel Fuda in front of the group that she felt Antonia should have went to her daughter Melania’s Sweet 16 since Melania attended Antonia’s 16th birthday. Giudice admitted that she shouldn’t have engaged in the conversation with Fuda or discussed the children’s relationship, saying she believes Fuda set her up. But Fuda denied Giudice’s claims, and that’s when Giudice said she should have told Fuda to ask Gorga about the kids’ relationship.

Teresa believes the Gorgas are responsible for her imprisonment

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice go head-to-head on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13 reunion

Since Giudice was released from her 15-month prison sentence, she’s alluded to the Gorgas having some connection to her and her ex-husband Joe’s incarceration. During the reunion, Giudice claimed former “RHONJ” cast member Jacqueline Laurita told her that Joe Gorga and Melissa at some point started hanging out with Joe Giudice’s ex-business partner when the couple joined the show’s third season. But Gorga fires back, reminding Giudice that she previously accused another former cast mate, Caroline Manzo, of being the reason she was sent to prison. “No. I take that back. I think you did,” said Giudice. Gorga then called Giudice the “queen of deflection” and denied knowing Giudice’s former partner.

“Reunion Part 2” airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8pm ET/PT. Here’s its synopsis:

After a tumultuous season, the ladies of the Garden State reunite for an epic showdown. Dolores dives deeper into her relationship with Paul. Danielle and Rachel’s feud hits a new tipping point. Teresa makes shocking new allegations against Melissa, which places even more strain on the relationship between Gorgas and the Giudices.