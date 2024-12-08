‘Real Housewives’ Star Brandi Glanville Says ‘Parasite That Jumps Around my Face’ is Responsible for Dramatic Change in Appearance

“Real Housewives” star Brandi Glanville has blamed a “parasite that jumps around my face” that might be responsible for the dramatic change in her appearance. Glanville shared a selfie on social media and wrote, “Some Dr.’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face.”

Glanville wrote in full on X, “What happened? I wish I knew I’ve been in &out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo.”

Fans were shocked and concerned after Glanville posted a selfie in which her face appeared to be swollen. In October 2023 Glanville revealed she had been diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema. Entertainment Tonight reported one of her sons called 911 after she collapsed at home.

The outlet also said Glanville’s “face blew up like a basketball, so much so that her eyes were swollen shut, reducing her vision to the point she couldn’t even see her own hand.”

A source told the outlet, “Brandi’s been under so much stress since ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ drama started with Caroline Manzo. She hasn’t been able to work since the false claims were brought against her, and now it’s taking a toll on her physically. She is back home and resting after spending the night in the hospital.”

I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 1, 2023

Glanville herself wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at the time, “I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.”