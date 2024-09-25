Jax Gets Support From Client-Friend Shanelle as She Grapples With Lewis’ Paternity Drama in ‘Reasonable Doubt’ | Exclusive Video

Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) receives some support from her client-best-friend Shanelle (Shannon Kane) as the confident crime defense attorney grapples with her husband Lewis’ (McKinley Freeman) paternity drama in this exclusive clip from this week’s forthcoming episode of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” “Venus vs. Mars.”

“What’s that expression? Check on your strong friends. We already failed at that once. Let’s not do that again,” Shanelle says to a bawling Jax, alluding to her own domestic violence incidents with her now-dead husband Jamarion “JT” Tucker (Christopher Mychael Watson).

“But Toni though? S–t, more like hoe-ni,” Shanelle says, trying to get a laugh out of her emotional friend. “If there’s one thing I know about you, no matter what you’re going through, you gon’ remind who you are, and that’s Jax muthaf–kin’ Stewart.”

Check out the clip from Episode 7: “Venus vs. Mars” below.

Shanelle’s words come after an explosive ending to Episode 6: “This Can’t Be Life,” during which Lewis finally told Jax about his sexual encounters with the mother of his daughter’s friend, Toni, who Lewis may have impregnated. Just as Jax was about to respond to Lewis’ revelation, the episode ended, leaving fans yearning to see how the two’s conversation played out.

In a statement to TheWrap, Freeman shared that his character is dealing with the consequences of his decisions.

“Lewis has taken some questionable advice,” Freeman said. “Once that ball starts rolling, you can quickly find yourself in situations you don’t know how to get out of without making things worse, and I think that’s something that anyone can relate to.”

Season 2 of “Reasonable Doubt” is streaming on Hulu. This episode airs Thursday.