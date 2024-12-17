‘Red One’ Debuts as Prime Video’s No. 1 Amazon MGM Studios Movie Ever After Theatrical Release

The Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led Christmas film scored 50 million viewers in its first weekend on the streamer

red-one-dwayne-johnson-chris-evans
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in "Red One" (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Red One” debuted as Prime Video’s No. 1 Amazon MGM Studios movie ever this past weekend, the streamer announced on Monday. That’s after it released a month prior in theaters.

According to Amazon, 50 million viewers watched the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led Christmas movie in its first four days of at-home viewing. The holiday buddy action-comedy previously made $175 million at the box office after first premiering in theaters on Nov. 15 (the budget was over $250 million, by comparison).

“Given the audience response to ‘Red One’ both in theaters and on Prime Video, the film will clearly be a perennial holiday favorite for years to come,” Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a Monday statement. “Every film is different, and we are so grateful for the partnership with our filmmakers in collectively finding the right strategy to get this film in front of the widest possible audience.”

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans in "Red One"
Read Next
‘Red One’ Review: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' Expensive Christmas Action Comedy Could Have Been Worse

“With ‘Red One,’ there was no doubt that strategy needed to include a theatrical release and associated marketing campaign, which drove audiences to theaters and generated awareness for the film with viewers who would ultimately tune in on Prime Video,” she continued. “It’s rewarding to see our plan pay off for customers, and we are incredibly thankful to the entire filmmaking team and cast who helped make it happen.”

Those ratings came after TheWrap exclusively reported earlier behind-the-scenes troubles for the expensive piece of IP — particularly in relation to star/producer Johnson. Regardless, the film still nabbed an A- on Cinemascore and a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Red One” also stars Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J.K. Simmons, from director Jake Kasdan and writer Chris Morgan.

“Red One” is now streaming on Prime Video.

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans in "Red One"
Read Next
Dwayne Johnson Admits to Peeing in Bottles, Being Late to Set of 'Red One'

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Comments