ReelShort’s Exponential Growth Creates New Market for Super-Skinny Content

With 50 million monthly active users, the China-based app is rivaling FAST TV with addictive, one-minute episodes

HOLLYWOOD – Fresh faces of vertical short-form video gathered at the NeueHouse Hollywood on a recent Friday for the latest collaboration in the fast-growing digital media space.

Sarah Moliski, 31, commanded the red carpet in a revealing leather corset set, reminiscent of the characters she plays regularly on ReelShort. The blonde villain, as she refers to herself, is not only an actress for the platform but a casting director. For a company producing 15 to 16 shows a month, Moliski stays busy. 

ReelShort is one of the leading vertical short-form platforms that has seen a spectacular rise in users and revenue over the last two years.

