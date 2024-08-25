RFK Jr.’s Daughter Says Dad Cut Off a Whale’s Head, Drove It 5 Hours Home

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kick Kennedy may or may not be spending time with Jennifer Lopez’s estranged husband Ben Affleck (as reported by Page Six), but she certainly spent time with Town & Country Magazine for a profile that has been resurfaced and made waves on social media, in which she shared an anecdote about her father and a dead whale that still checks out with what we know about the odd politician — especially when it comes to his love for dead animals.

When she was 6, her dad chopped off the head of a whale that washed up on Squaw Island in Hyannis Port. Due to RFK Jr.’s love of studying animal skulls and skeletons, they then strapped the dead whale’s head to the car and spent five hours driving it to their home.

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” Kennedy said. “We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.”

RFK Jr. made headlines earlier this month when he shared the story of taking a dead bear that he found as roadkill, intent on saving it to eat, before ultimately dumping it in a bizarre prank in New York City’s Central Park. On Friday, the independent candidate dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump.

Kick also spoke about her namesake in the 2012 magazine profile, her great-aunt Kathleen Kennedy Cavendish, younger sister to President John F. Kennedy. Cavendish, who stunned her staunchly Catholic parents by marrying an Anglican, died in a plane crash on May 13, 1948.

“I always thought Dad and I were the same person, but I got fascinated by Kick a few years ago, and it’s funny how similar we are,” Kick Kennedy said. “She was fun and social and a performer in many ways. Of course, I don’t think my parents would ever call my own death divine retribution. Well, maybe if I became a Republican.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she shared her grandmother Ethel’s affinity for the Marc Anthony song “I Need to Know” — and the embarrassment it caused. Ethel told the family that Marc Anthony had called to ask if he could come by for dinner one evening, Kick continued, and “We’re all dressed up waiting for Marc Anthony, and my grandmother is blasting the song and this old white-haired guy shows up with his wife and sits down at the dinner table.”

“The guy was like, ‘Hi, my name is Mark. Mark Anthony.’ My grandmother had sat next to him on an airplane years before and had no recollection of meeting him, and this was the guy who had called. Of course, half the dinner table starts cracking up, and everyone else is in the laundry room just hysterically laughing.”

As for her own potential connection to Lopez, neither Kennedy nor Affleck have addressed rumors that they were recently “spotted at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and other hotspots.” Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, with the pair’s official date of separation listed as April 26.