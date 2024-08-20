Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck After 2 Years of Marriage

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, TheWrap has learned. Lopez listed the pair’s initial separation date as April 26.

The update comes amid their second anniversary. Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas in July 2022 and had a second wedding a month later on Aug. 20, 2022.

The former couple previously dated in the early 2000s and nearly married at the time, but ended their engagement due in part to the amount of attention they received from the media and the public.

The pair starred in two films together during that time: 2003’s “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl.” Lopez will next star in “Unstoppable,” which Affleck produced, in September.

Lopez and Affleck set off rumors of a reunion after they were spotted together in April 2021, just after Lopez ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Earlier that year, Affleck spoke about their prior relationship on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast. “People were so f–king mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s–t was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things,” he recalled.

“Now it’s like, she’s lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f–king should be! I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez’s career and being who she is at 50 years old today,” Affleck added.

The singer/actress released her album “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” and its visual companion film in February of this year. Both the album and film offered an inside look at Lopez and Affleck’s rekindled romance.

The exes were first introduced in 2002 on the set of “Gigli.” At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband Cris Judd, who she divorced the following year. She and Affleck soon went public with their own relationship and were dubbed “Bennifer” by fans and most media outlets.

Lopez revealed their first engagement in a November 2002 interview with Diane Sawyer. Affleck costarred in the music video for Lopez’s song “Jenny From the Block” the following year. After “Gigli” largely bombed at the box office that August, the two announced they had postponed their wedding, originally planned for Sept. 14, 2003. They announced their breakup in January 2004.

TMZ was first to report the divorce filing news.