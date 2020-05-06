Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix
Comedian also signs multi-year overall deal with the streamer
Reid Nakamura | May 6, 2020 @ 10:50 AM
Last Updated: May 6, 2020 @ 10:56 AM
Netflix
Netflix has picked up a third season of the Ricky Gervais series “After Life” as part of a new overall deal the comedian has signed with the streamer.
Under the agreement, Gervais will develop both scripted series and stand-up specials for Netflix, following on the success of projects like “After Life” and “Ricky Gervais: Humanity.”
“After Life,” which returned for Season 2 last week, stars Gervais as Tony, a man whose perfect life changes once his wife Lisa dies. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on.
The series also stars Penelope Wilton, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Kerry Godliman, Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty, Diane Morgan and Tracy-Ann Oberman.
Gervais is creator, writer and director on the comedy via his Derek Productions banner. Charlie Hanson is producer and Gervais and Duncan Hayes executive produce.
