Ricky Gervais Snipes Justin Timberlake, Kevin Hart and Hollywood Sex Rings in Golden Globes Jokes He’d ‘Say if I Were Hosting’

Comedian Ricky Gervais took to social media on Friday and shared what his opening monologue would look like if he were hosting this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

“Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday,” Gervais posted on X.

“It’s been a pretty good year for material,” the former five-time emcee added.

Gervais then kicked off his hypothetical opening monologue: “Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. What a year it’s been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the second biggest pedo ring in the world …”

Gervais also took aim at Justin Timberlake, joking about his DUI conviction and making an eyebrow-raising reference to his hit song “Sexy Back” and how it might take on new meaning had he gone to jail.

“Justin Timberlake was convicted of drunk driving. If he’d have gone to jail he’d have heard the words ‘sexy back’ a lot more often,” Gervais quipped.

Gervais also joked about Kevin Hart, referencing Hart’s comments about feeling uncomfortable at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ notorious parties.

“Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy’s parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn’t leave him alone. Eventually he had to shout ‘Imma midget, not a child,’” Gervais posted.

Justin Timberlake was convicted of Drink Driving.

Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy’s parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn’t leave him alone.

Ricky Gervais can make all the jokes he wants on social media because the actual host on Sunday is comedian Nikki Glaser.

Glaser, who will make history as the first woman to host the Golden Globe Awards as a solo act, said viewers can still expect a funny performance from her.

“I am doing what I was hired to do, which is, I got this because of the Tom Brady roast. That is not lost on me,” Glaser said. “So I’m going to bring that to this for sure. It’s not going to be watered down, [but] the tone will be different for this.”

The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards kick off this Sunday on CBS at at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.